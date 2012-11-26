Beauty Secret Ingredient: Caffeine

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
While many of us are addicted to caffeine in our diet, adding it to our beauty products is something that has become quite trendy over the last few years, as dermatologists realized the benefits of our beloved java beans. Caffeine can actually not only give you that added energy boost that we all crave, but when it comes to your skin, it can also help to give you a smoother appearance, get rid of puffiness and help to reduce redness as well.
Java is also being used in hair products as it helps rejuvenate strands and give you shiny locks. Plus, if you like the smell of coffee beans in the morning to help jolt you awake, clearly you need to invest in some caffeinated products.
Above are a few of our favorites, let us know what yours are in the comments below!
Find out which of your favorite products already include caffeine, and which ones you need to stock up on now.
This lightweight gel helps to rebuild the skin's density to lift and firm around the eye area, with caffeine as one of its main ingredients to reduce puffiness around the eyes. (Algenist Firming & Lifting Eye Gel, $68, sephora.com)
Juara's coffee scrub has an invigorating odor to help wake you up and exfoliates you as you cleanse. (Juara Skincare Invigorating Coffee Scrub, $37, juaraskincare.com)
This rollerball massages away bags and refreshes the eye area. (Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage, $28, sephora.com)
This exfoliator by Kate Somerville helps to give you the most radiant skin that you can possibly get – combining caffeine to stimulate your skin and tighten and firm. (Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Body Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, $65, sephora.com)
La Roche Posay's anti-redness moisturizer is perfect to help balance out your skin. (La Roche Posay Rosaliac Skin Perfecting Moisturizer, $36.95, ulta.com)
Organix Mocha Espesso Shampoo and Conditioner helps to not only wake you up in the shower, but also nourish your strands with cocoa bean oils and espresso bean extract. (Organix Mocha Espresso Shampoo and Conditioner, $6.99, ulta.com)
This eye cream from Origins helps to instantly de-puff and reduce dark circles with the help of caffeine. (Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream, $30, sephora.com)
Peter Thomas Roth's De-Spot is a brightening treatment which lessens the appearance of dark circles and discoloration without irritating the skin. (Peter Thomas Roth De-Spot Skin Brightening Corrector, $75, sephora.com)