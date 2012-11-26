Beauty Secret Ingredient: Caffeine

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.



While many of us are addicted to caffeine in our diet, adding it to our beauty products is something that has become quite trendy over the last few years, as dermatologists realized the benefits of our beloved java beans. Caffeine can actually not only give you that added energy boost that we all crave, but when it comes to your skin, it can also help to give you a smoother appearance, get rid of puffiness and help to reduce redness as well.

Java is also being used in hair products as it helps rejuvenate strands and give you shiny locks. Plus, if you like the smell of coffee beans in the morning to help jolt you awake, clearly you need to invest in some caffeinated products.

