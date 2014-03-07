Tips to Break Out of a Beauty Rut

There’s nothing like cold weather to put us in a beauty rut. Luckily, spring is almost here, so it’s time to shake things up a bit. If you’re having a hard time changing up your look, try these tips.

Stay on Point

Focus on one aspect of your beauty routine that you’d like to change. “We’re heading into spring trends, so opt out for brighter colors. Bright orange lips are trending for Spring 2014. If the bright orange scares you, mix it with your favorite nude lipstick to lighten it a tad,” says celebrity makeup artist Elaina Badro. It’s a great way to transition yourself into brighter colors that you wouldn’t typically wear.

Brighten Your Look

“I love creamy cheeks. Find a good cream blush to apply. Not too much, just enough to give that natural flushed glow that looks effortless,” says makeup artist Melanie Mills. If cream blush scares you, try it on your days off until you get the feel and how to manipulate it to your liking. It’s a pretty look that takes years off a face, too.

Give Your Hair Some TLC

“One of my favorite low-cost hair masks is easy: Mash a ripe avocado (pit removed) with one egg, then apply to wet hair. Wrap up in a warm damp towel. Leave on for at least 20 minutes, then rinse several times. Repeat once a week for damaged hair and once a month for healthy hair,” says Mills. Also try to not over-wash hair. Go a few days and prolong luster with a good Moroccan or Argan oil lightly applied to ends. Squeeze it into the hair by gently grabbing all over. People over-wash their hair, and unless you are doing hardcore cardio daily, back off!

Change Your Lipstick

Sometimes just switching your lipstick shade can make a huge difference. “Try the latest shade of red, hot pink or coral to give a quick pop of color with a dose of moisture, in a split second,” suggests international makeup artist and skin care consultant Karuna Chani.

Blue Is the New Black

Black eyeliner is a fast, easy, no-brainer way to define your eyes. But how about you switch that for a midnight navy eyeliner to really make your eyes shine? Apply both top and bottom liner, and for added drama, don’t shy away from a slight wing on the top liner, suggests Chani. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Eyeliner in Cobalt ($24, nordstrom.com) is a great pick.

Gold Goes a Long Way

Why go for bare lids when you can kick it up a notch? Apply a sweep of gold or antique gold/ bronze eyeshadow on your lid, for quick but natural looking twinkle in your eye. Try Make Up For Ever Star Powder #922 ($20, sephora.com) or NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Alahambra ($35, narscosmetics.com).

