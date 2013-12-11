Winter is harsh — not just on our mood and routine, but our skin, too. We should be always be taking good care of our skin year-round, but there are some rules you need to be following to give skin a strong fighting chance right now. Read on below for the beauty rules you should be following right now.

Never sleep in your makeup: “This suffocates your skin, causing aging,” says Kim Laudati of Kim Laudati Skin Care. It also promotes breakouts. The pollution and makeup itself all need to be removed prior to sleep. We regenerate cells the fastest when sleeping, so don’t cheat yourself out of healthy, new skin.

Always wear SPF: “Skin cancer is in the top 5 cancer killers in the United States! It’s not just a little something that you get cut off and forget about,” Laudati says. Also, sun damage causes wrinkles and sun spots (dark brown spotting) so why not enjoy the sun while protecting yourself from that trifecta?

Never over-scrub: Sure, your exfoliating products all say “use daily” and some even suggest twice daily, but don’t believe everything they say. “The cold, hard clinical fact is that too much scrubbing will actually slow down your cell turnover as your skin tries to protect itself,” says Laudati. Slow cell turnover means faster signs of aging, dull looking skin and skin that will be more prone to break out from dead skin cell build up.

Groom your brows: They say your eyes are the window to your soul, so let your eyebrows be your window treatments!! “In my book, no makeup look is complete without the final framing, and filling in of the eyebrows. Cleaning up and stray hairs and filling in your brows creates a polished look and is the finishing touch to a professional and gorgeous look!” says Achelle Dunaway, creative director for e.l.f. Cosmetics.

Get a monthly facial: “Without proper cleaning and exfoliation, you are really just applying your products to layers of dead skin cells,” says Rianna Loving, creator of Orgo Beauty. These professional treatments help reduce wrinkles and scarring, plus they help to brighten, increase elasticity, clean pores and smooth skin.

Moisturize: Even oily skin needs moisture to keep balanced. Always apply just enough product to cover your skin so as to not clog pores and waste product. “I suggest moisturizing twice daily after cleansing and before SPF and makeup for supple and hydrated skin,” says Laudati.

Wash your makeup brushes weekly: “I’m not a huge fan of makeup brush cleansers, as they are normally high in alcohol, which is very drying and can be very irritating to skin. If you’re not a professional makeup artist, a good rule of thumb is to wash your brushes in disinfecting soap once weekly, spin or tap to remove excess water, blot with a clean napkin or hand towel and air dry between two dry napkins or a clean, dry hand towel,” says Laudati. Keep your brushes in a plastic container that closes. The container is easy to clean, and at the same time you’re washing your brushes you can clean the container. It’ll also keep airborne pollutants off your brushes throughout the week.

Sleep with a humidifier if you live in a cold climate: During the winter months the air contains less water and thus can dry out and crack your skin. “By sleeping with a humidifier you add water back into the air. Your skin will thank you,” says Dr. Gary Goldfaden.

Hydrate: Drinking at least eight 8 oz. glasses of water every day keeps your body working properly and nourishes the skin, says Ami Shvartzman, glo minerals National Makeup Artist.

Clean your cell phone: “Cell phones are magnets for bacteria, so keep it clean and keep a clearer complexion,” says Shvartzman.

Do not use products that contain mineral oil: It is used extensively in the United States because it is inexpensive. However, mineral oil is molecularly too large to penetrate the skin, so it just sits on the skin’s surface. It can also clog pores. The reality of mineral oil is that it’s a byproduct of processing petroleum. Is that really the best thing to be putting on your skin?

Image via Brand X Pictures/Getty Images