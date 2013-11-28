Beauty Recipe: How to Nail Vampy Makeup

There’s no better makeup for fall than a vampy look, and with bold lips and brows so on trend right now, getting the look is easier than ever. Whether you’ve been wearing a deep maroon lip for years or you’re hesitant to try the trend, there’s no time like the present to test out this style. Below, we’ve outlined the perfect recipe for getting that vampy makeup. Get ready to put the attention on your pout, ladies, because this look will turn heads.

Brow Gel: Using a brow gel that’s one to two shades darker than your natural brow color, brush brows up and outward to get a bold, structured look that will frame your face. Make sure to focus just as much gel on the thinner arch of your brow as the thicker section.

Mascara: The focus of this look will be your lips, but your lashes should still be defined. Using a black mascara with a thinner brush, apply one coat of mascara to your top and bottom lashes. To clear away any stray marks, use a cotton swab dipped in concealer to conceal while you clean up the area.

Lip Liner: Use a matte finish lip liner along the whole lip to pull attention to the mouth. Pay particular attention to detail at the cupid’s bow and the corners of your mouth for a strong look.

Lip Gloss: With a richly pigmented gloss that’s about one shade darker than the lip liner used, use your finger to dab gloss into the center of the top and bottom lips. Lightly feather it out towards the corners, but concentrate the gloss at the center for a multi-dimensional look.

Image via Imaxtree