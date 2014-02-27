Beauty Recipe: Two-Toned Eye Shadow

You can only wear a smokey eye so many times before you get a bit bored. Once you go through colored eyeliner and you play around with a cat eye, what’s next for your peepers? After spotting two-toned eyeshadow on the runway at Emporio Armani, we’ve become partial to the look and wanted to give a real life spin to the high fashion makeup. Below is the beauty recipe to getting the two-toned shadow look at home.

Concealer: With an eye look as bold as this one, you’ll want to make the rest of your face as neutral as possible. Use concealer to cover up any redness or blemishes, and blend well so that the finish is flawless. On the eyelids and underneath, use concealer to not only cover up imperfections, but also as a primer. The concealer will help hold the shadow colors in place so they don’t slip or crease throughout the day.

MORE: Fashion Week Trendspotting: All About the Eyes

Silver Cream Shadow: Using a very thin eyeliner brush, apply the silver cream shadow along the lower lash line. Blend the color more on the inner and outer corners so that they’re not as bold, and leave the lower lashes free of mascara so that the emphasis is on the silver. For a more wearable version, simply draw the line a bit thinner.

Black Matte Shadow: On the eyelid, use an angled eyeshadow brush to apply black matte shadow, winging out a bit at the outer corners to make your eyes look a little bit bigger. In the look above the shadow goes all the way to the inner corner, but for a more approachable look, don’t extend the shadow to the corner, as this can make your eyes look tired. Blend the shadow with your ring finger to get a softer look. For extra emphasis, you can apply mascara to the top lashes.

Image via Imaxtree