Beauty Recipe: The Twisted Knot

Besides just looking sleek and chic, we’re huge fans of this low, twisted bun look because of how low maintenance it is. Whether you’re running to work after the gym or you’re looking for a more structural hairstyle for a night out, it’s an easy look that works on any kind of hair. What’s not to love? To help you get the twisted, low bun hairstyle from the Celine fall 2014 runway, we’ve pulled together exactly what you’ll need!

Hair Mousse: When your hair is about 30 percent of the way dry (still damp), apply hair mousse throughout. This will give you some serious hold and that more slick texture. Brush through to evenly distribute the product, and then blow dry hair straight. Once hair is dry, pull into a tight low ponytail, making sure hair is slicked back without flyaways.

Elastic: Secure the ponytail at the base of your neck. Then, if you need more hold, apply more mousse to the dry lengths of the ponytail and comb through. Twist the lengths, using hairspray to hold if needed, and create a single twisted piece, pulling the ends up towards the base of the ponytail. Grab another elastic and secure the new twist, and if necessary, use a few bobby pins to hold the look.

Hairspray: For even more hold and the super slick look, finish with hairspray from root to tip!