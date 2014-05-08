Beauty Recipe: Pastel Makeup

This spring, soft pastels are all the rage – both for your wardrobe and your beauty look. But, we’re not talking about the awkward pastel makeup you may remember from the ’90s, we’re talking about gorgeous, fresh shades that literally breathe spring. Spotted on the runways at shows such as Burberry and Badgley Mischka, this trend can instantly brighten up your look if done correctly (and with the right tools)!

While pinks and blues go together, when mixing and matching these shades you want to take care, since no one wants to look like a baby shower gone wrong, especially on their face. Below we’ve outlined exactly what you need to get the look pictured above just right – and how to get it. Plus, keep in mind that you can always try out different pastels if you’d rather blend soft purples and pinks – when it comes to beauty, experimenting is half the fun!

Blue Eyeshadow: Choose a cream pastel blue eyeshadow for your base for more staying power, especially in the warmer weather. You can apply the color on your eyelid or blend it with your finger into the crease (we don’t advise going up to the brow for every day!) and then layer over it with a complimentary powder shade to add dimension.

Pink Lipstick: Balance your bold eye look out with a complementary lip shade, like this soft pink lip. When playing with pastels, don’t go matte since the colors are so playful – choose a lipstick with a subtle sheen instead, but nothing too overpowering. We like Clinique’s Chubby Sticks for this look.

White Eyeliner: To bring a bit more light to your bright blue eyelids, line the bottom lash line lightly with a white eyeliner. This will add even more dimension and make your eyes pop. Plus, you’ll look even more awake than you may be.

Mascara: Finish with a great lengthening mascara, like L’Oreal’s Telescopic Mascara, to create long, gorgeous lashes to finish off your look.