Beauty Recipe: A Modern Take on Retro Glam

Trends come and go, but there are a few beauty looks that stand the test of time. Retro glam is one of them, and with a few modern updates on the look, it can be brand new again. Below, we map out exactly what you’ll need to get the modern take on retro glam at home!

Mascara: Load on the mascara with two or three coats to really make your eyes pop with this retro glam look. Once you apply the first coat, give your lashes about 45 seconds of time to dry, then go for the second coat.

Eyeshadow: The trick with the eyeshadow is to define your eyes, but balance out the bright lip. Go for a brown or taupe matte shadow and another about two shades darker. Apply the lighter shadow over the lid from crease to lash line, then the darker shadow in a sideways “V” shape from the crease to the lashes on the outer corner. Blend the shadows to keep the look subtle.

Lipstick: Key to getting the retro glam look just right is a bright orange-red lipstick. Apply the bold color and, if you need to, clean up the edges with concealer on a concealer brush for a precise look.

Curling Iron: Part your hair to the side and use a wide barrel curling iron all over. On the front pieces of your hair, use a smaller curling iron to get the finger wave look, and pin the curl up to your head for extra staying power. Drop the curl once it’s cooled for about 15 minutes, sweep your hair to the side, and secure in a side ponytail at the nape of your neck, leaving the front pieces out.