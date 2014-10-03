Beauty Recipe: Messy Ponytail

Although looking sleek and put together is always a good idea, it’s also fun to get a little messy from time to time, especially when it comes to our hair. There’s no denying that a ponytail full of texture is totally cute, and even better, it’s totally easy to do. We’re all for the effortless chic look, so below we’re filling you in on how to rock the style with this messy ponytail.

Teasing Comb: Adding volume to the front of your hair will work wonders in creating the cutest messy ponytail. Grab your teasing comb and backcomb at the crown of your head to add some lift!

Dry Shampoo: A messy ponytail is a great look for second day hair, so be sure to grab your dry shampoo to freshen things up a bit. But, even if you’re working with freshly washed hair, we still recommend spritzing some dry shampoo throughout your hair as it’s perfect for creating even more volume and texture – making things even messier.

Curling Wand: Messy hair is never flat (hence, why we teased before), so wrap your hair around your curling wand to create some textured waves. After they cool, run your fingers through your hair to shake out the curls and mess things up a bit.

Bobby Pins: To cover up the hair tie elastic, take a piece of hair from the underneath of your ponytail, and just wrap it around the band (remember, it doesn’t have to be perfect!). Use a few bobby pins to secure the hair in place.