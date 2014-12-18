Beauty Recipe: Holiday-Ready Red Lip

Clearly all anyone can currently talk about (including us) are the holidays right now – whether you celebrate Hanukah, Christmas, Chrismukkah or Kwanzaa, our schedules are packed with dinners and gift exchanges. It’s often easy to get stressed out about finding the perfect present or literally finding time for anything at all, but looking great while running from event to event is always top priority. So, a bright and bold red lipstick is our not-so-secret go-to when it comes to holiday parties. Paired with a tousled hairstyle, it’s the perfect pick-me-up for any long day.

Matte Red Lipstick: If you’re a matte red lip lover like us, try Lipstick Queen’s Red Metal, with just a hint of shimmer in it making it perfect for the holiday season. Or, go with a classic like NARS’ Jungle Red – both will stay on all through dinner (and drinks) so you won’t need to worry about touch-ups. If you’d rather add a bit of shine to your lips, try Covergirl LipPerfection in Hot Passion.

Neutral Shadow: To balance out your bold lip choice, apply a neutral shadow shade all over your eyelids. If you are the type who can’t leave the house without mascara, layer it on your top lash (but go light on the bottom lashes for effect).



Curling Iron: To finish, quickly take a curling iron haphazardly through your hair, switching directions as you curl for a “tousled” effect. This way you’ll end up with curls that aren’t perfect and pin straight, yet you’ll fix the frizz that sprung up throughout the day.