Beauty Recipe: Hair Accessories

A true beauty junkie knows that finding new and creative ways to style your hair is what makes getting up in the morning the most fun. So when your alarm goes off bright and early on a Monday morning, you better have plenty of new ideas rolling around in your head, but the quick and efficient (yet cute) ones are oftentimes the easiest to muster before your first cup of coffee. So, we were obviously thrilled to see hair accessories make a comeback on the runways this spring season, popping up at shows such as Honor, Dolce and Gabbana and Zac Posen.

Off the runway, you can easily translate the look by adding a headband into tousled curls or pulling your hair back with colorful bobby pins. When bobby pins come into play, you’ll find that you can have fun with them – criss cross the pins or stack them against each other – the trick is to have fun with your accessories. Below, we take you through the key ingredients to getting our colorful bobby pin look that is pictured above!

Tousled Curls:

Start off your style with plenty of texture and volume to your hair. Add L’Oreal Advanced Haircare Volume Filler Densifying Gelee to damp hair before blow drying for instant volume after. Then, while your hair is still damp, spritz L’Oreal Advanced Hairstyle TXT IT Tousle Waves Spray all over your head, concentrating at the roots of the hair, to add extra texture and wave. Now you can rough dry your hair with a blow dryer using your fingers as you go to keep the body in your hair. You can also use a curling iron to add more body and wave, leaving the ends of your hair out of the iron and wrapping sections around the iron in various directions throughout your head for a loose wave.

Small Braid:

Choose which side of your hair you’ll want to pull back, and begin a small braid on that side of your head to help secure the hair. This can be a regular braid or a French braid – whichever you’re the most comfortable with.

Bobby Pins:

Secure your braid in place with bobby pins. We chose white bobby pins that were painted with nail polish. Have fun with this step and design your own bobby pins to create patterns!

