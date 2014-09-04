Beauty Recipe: Grunge Chic

Within the wonderful world of beauty, we have the option to change up our look at any given moment. We can go from super-girly one day with a bright pink lip, to daringly goth the next with a black one. Anything we say goes, so if you’re feeling edgy, don’t be afraid to show it. While rocking a black lip might be diving in the deep end head first, below, we’re filling you in on how to get this more-wearable ultimate grunge chic look, that anyone can pull off.

Smudged Shadow: Grunge chic is all about looking smokey, while also being sultry. Smudge a black eyeshadow over your lid, as well as along your bottom lash line to really deepen things up. The best part is, smudging your shadow doesn’t have to be perfect, as we’re going for a more messy and effortless look.

Brow Pencil: For this look, defined brows are a must. The bolder, the better – so grab your favorite brow pencil and fill in any sparse hairs. You may even want to over-draw your natural brows just a little to intensify the look.

Oxblood Nail Polish: This deep, dark shade of polish is perfect for achieving a vampy look. Essie’s Wicked and Chanel’s Rouge Noir are just two of our favorite options for oxblood nails. Apply two coats of your favorite deep, red wine color, and instantly have the fiercest nails, ever.