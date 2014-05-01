Beauty Recipe: Frizz-Free Curls

No matter what time of year it is or which style you’re looking for, everyone tends to find different ways to battle frizz. But, when you’re creating curls in your hair and trying to balance so many other elements (are they going to fall? do they have just the right amount of curl?) the last thing you want to worry about is the frizz ball that they your curls just “poofed” into as well.

Luckily, there are tons of products on the market that can help you battle frizz if used in the right order, and with the right touch of course. We’ve compiled just the right “recipe” for your perfect, frizz-free curls that you will be able to rely on all season long.

Heat Spray:

Before applying any heat tools to your hair, you always want to use a heatspray to help protect your strands from damage. L’Oreal’s Advanced Hairstyle Sleek It Iron Straight Heatspray can be used on damp or dry hair and it will help to not only protect from damage but also protect from frizz and seal in your style.

Curling Iron:

Use the aforementioned heatspray to spray your hair section by section before applying your curling iron to your hair. Then, using a large barrel curling iron, curl your hair away from your face leaving the ends of the hair out. Continue around your head and let the curls cool for about 5-10 minutes before gently running your fingers through them to loosen the curl. Remember to be gentle!

Hairspray:

Spray your finished look with L’Oreal LOCK IT Bold Control Hairspray for extra hold. Spray some hairspray in your hands and smooth any flyaways at the top of your hair near the part and near the edge of your hairline (those pesky baby hairs!) to really battle any frizz.

