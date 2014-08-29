Beauty Recipe: Cool Girl’s Bob

Effortless yet polished, the textured bob gives ladies with a short mane every reason to put their flatirons down. Perfect for the fall season, achieving this laid-back style is easier than ever – with the right tools, of course! Below, you’ll find our recipe for getting this chic style in no time at all.

Curling Wand: When choosing a wand to achieve this style, bigger is always better. The bigger the wand, the looser the curl. After applying your favorite heat protectant, with a one-inch curling wand, begin to curl your hair in small sections. Try to change the direction of the curl with each strand; curling the majority of your hair in one direction will leave a polished look (we want messy!).

Beach Wave Spray: The secret to textured strands, sea salt spray is the key ingredient when looking to achieve tousled, relaxed hair. Spritz some spray throughout hair and mess it around a bit with your fingers. Continuing playing around with the strands until you’ve reached your desired texture.

Hair Oil: While we all love some texture to our hair, we also realize that beach spray can be drying. To get a textured look with healthy ends, add a touch of hair oil to the very ends of your hair to complete your cool girl bob. This way you’ll still have an effortless style, but no one will be able to figure out how you keep your hair in such great condition.