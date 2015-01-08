Beauty Recipe: A Bronze Smokey Eye

No one ever said a smokey eye could only be created with a dark, charcoal shadow. In fact, giving your black matte products a break and using lighter neutrals instead will make this look even more wearable in the daytime and less visible to the smudging that enviably occurs on snowy winter days. Our color suggestion? A metallic bronze that gives this edgy classic an instant and glowy update. Read on below for easy tips on how to get the look.

Shadow: First, use a cream-based shadow like Maybelline’s Eye Studio Color Tattoo Shadow in Bold Gold and apply it on your lid from the lash line to the crease. Next, use a darker, bronze shadow like Maybelline’s Eye Studio Color Tattoo Shadow in Bad to the Bronze and apply it on the lower lash line. Blend this color above the crease of the lid to the inner corner of your eye.

Highlighter: Using your finger, blend a shimmery highlighter like Sonia Kashuk Chic Luminosity Highlighter below your brow on the brow bone.

Brows: Lightly fill your brows with a thin, precise pencil like Lancôme Les Sourcils Definis. Blend in the color and brush your brows with the comb on the other end of the pencil for a bold yet natural look.

