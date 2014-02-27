Beauty and the Real Girl: The Ultimate Lip Stain

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.

For the ladies who love a good lipstick and the girls nervous to get into the bold lip game alike, lip stains are the perfect middle ground. Just enough color to not be intimidating and enough staying power to last through the day make stains one of the best products on the market these days. Due to the newness of stains, though, some girls may be hesitant.

One person who isn’t afraid to swipe on a lip stain is Courtney Kozloski, an advertising design student in New York City. Courtney manages to pull off the look with ease, making a statement yet still looking like she isn’t trying too hard. We talked to Courtney for her take, and hopefully you’ll get inspired to try a lip stain yourself!

“I was never a fan of lipstick of any kind until I came across Sephora’s Lip Stain,” Courtney tells us. “It goes on like a gloss and dries completely into a matte finish. Unlike other brands that claim to last, this lip stain really stays all day. Whether it’s rain, shine, coffee, burgers, nights out, or music festivals, this lip stain has been there with me through it all. I used to bring my lipstick with me wherever I went because it always wore off, but now, I never have to worry about it. The trick with this is slow and steady, because once it’s on your lips, it’s there to stay!”

Image Courtesy of Courtney Kozloski

Where to Buy: Sephora Rouge Infusion Lip Ink, $14, Sephora.com