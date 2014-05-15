Beauty and the Real Girl: A Dark Circle Cover Up That Works

Going backstage and learning tips and tricks from the professionals may be an adventure, but sometimes, the best tricks come from real girls. In “Beauty and the Real Girl,” we learn the best beauty tips, tricks and secrets from girls just like us.



It doesn’t matter if you’re an A-lister in Hollywood or a high school senior — if you have dark circles under your eyes, you’re always on the hunt for something that will cover them up. Dark circles make us look tired and dull, and who wants that? Not us.

Marisa Graniela, an account executive at Rebecca Minkoff, is an absolute ninja when it comes to looking awake. Even on days when she’s running on almost no sleep, Marisa manages to look bright eyed, so naturally we needed to know her secret.

MORE: 10 Tricks to Getting Rid of Dark Circles Underneath Your Eyes

“I inherited super terrible dark circles,” Marisa tells us. “The Laura Mercier Secret Concealer is the only product that actually works and covers up my biggest insecurity. If I don’t feel like putting on an entire face of makeup, as long as I have my concealer, I’m good to go. It stays on all day long so I never even have to carry it with me — which is what I hated about other products I tried in the past. The fact that I only have to apply this once in the morning and I’m set for the day is life-changing.”

Where to Buy: Laura Mercier Secret Concealer, $23, Sephora.com