When we’re not eyelashes deep in the Hair & Beauty section of Pinterest, you’ll likely find us perusing the Quotes page. Between the brilliant sayings, uplifting phrases and just plain gorgeous Pins, we can’t get enough. Plus, considering we all need a bit of a pick me up every now and again, it’s hard to leave the Quotes page without feeling just a bit happier.
Because we know you’ll probably feel the same, we’ve pulled 10 of our favorite beauty quotes that will make you feel amazing. See our favorites above, and tell us your favorite beauty quote in the comments below!
"I have an irrational fear of wasting a perfect smokey eye on an insignificant day."
Image via Beauty High
"Gorgeous hair is the best revenge."
Image via Zazzle
Photo:
Zazzle
"A woman's perfume tells more about her than her handwriting."
Image via Blossom Every Day
Photo:
Blossom Every Day
"You create beauty with your attitude, your behavior, your actions. It's all up to you."
Image via Bardot Style File
Photo:
Bardot Style File
"To all the girls that think you're fat because you're not a size zero, you're the beautiful one. It's society who's ugly."
Image via Lunchbox Diaries
Photo:
Lunchbox Diaries
Photo:
Life is a Beautiful Struggle
"It's up to you to find beauty in the ugliest days."
Image via Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
"Stop comparing yourself to others. You are you, nobody else could be you even if they tried to be. You are unique and beautiful. Nobody else is you."
Image via Busy Living Pretty
Photo:
Busy Living Pretty
"On a hard day, there is always lipstick."
Image via Etsy
Photo:
Etsy
"Don't let anyone ever dull your sparkle."
Image via Instagram
Photo:
Instagram
"Warning: Reflections in this mirror may be distorted by socially constructed ideas of beauty."
Image via Mirrors Images
Photo:
Mirrors Images
"The beauty of woman must be seen from in her eyes, because that is the doorway to her heart, the place where love resides."
Image via My Luxury Life
"Life is too short to wear bad lipstick."
Image via Beauty High