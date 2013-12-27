When we’re not eyelashes deep in the Hair & Beauty section of Pinterest, you’ll likely find us perusing the Quotes page. Between the brilliant sayings, uplifting phrases and just plain gorgeous Pins, we can’t get enough. Plus, considering we all need a bit of a pick me up every now and again, it’s hard to leave the Quotes page without feeling just a bit happier.

Because we know you’ll probably feel the same, we’ve pulled 10 of our favorite beauty quotes that will make you feel amazing. See our favorites above, and tell us your favorite beauty quote in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

20 of Our Favorite Beauty Quotes to Remember

101 Beauty Tips Every Girl Should Know

12 Surprising Statistics About the Beauty Industry