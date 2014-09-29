8 Ways to Decorate With Your Favorite Beauty Quotes

Scroll To See More Images

For all of us beauty junkies, the process of getting ready is like a personal little party. What’s more exciting than applying a new lipstick for the first time, or using a hair tool that ultimately changes your life as you end up having the best hair day ever? If you love hair and makeup, the time spent getting yourself ready is basically sacred.

No party is great without decor, so why not spruce things up a bit? Etsy has some of the cutest wall prints that will make you smile every time you look over at them, all while being the perfect addition to your vanity or makeup station. Of course we’ve gathered our favorites just for you, but before you scroll down, beauty addicts be warned — you’ll want to buy them all!

Essentially, this is the nicest thing anyone can ever say to you. Keep this print on your vanity in hopes of this wish coming true.

Place this adorable (and accurate) print on your wall, as a reminder that lipstick cures all.

If you glance at this print before painting your nails, you will thank it every time — we promise.

If you’re ever doing your makeup while still half-asleep in the morning, (C’mon, you know you’ve been there before) this print is the cutest, and most helpful reminder to make sure you’re not skipping any steps.

Who doesn’t love a good “Mean Girls” reference? Get to teasing, ladies!

Not only is this print just too cute, but we couldn’t agree more. There’s a red lip shade for everyone, so don’t be afraid to be bold!

No one is perfect, but that doesn’t mean your hair can’t be. If you got it, flaunt it with this sassy print!

This print has “killer” written all over it. What’s more dangerous than flawless liner?