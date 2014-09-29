StyleCaster
8 Ways to Decorate With Your Favorite Beauty Quotes

Michelle Grossman
For all of us beauty junkies, the process of getting ready is like a personal little party. What’s more exciting than applying a new lipstick for the first time, or using a hair tool that ultimately changes your life as you end up having the best hair day ever? If you love hair and makeup, the time spent getting yourself ready is basically sacred.

No party is great without decor, so why not spruce things up a bit? Etsy has some of the cutest wall prints that will make you smile every time you look over at them, all while being the perfect addition to your vanity or makeup station. Of course we’ve gathered our favorites just for you, but before you scroll down, beauty addicts be warned — you’ll want to buy them all!

may the wings of your eyeliner always be even

Eyeliner Print, $10, Etsy.com

Essentially, this is the nicest thing anyone can ever say to you. Keep this print on your vanity in hopes of this wish coming true.

il_570xN.471668325_46yd

Lipstick Print, $6, Etsy.com

 Place this adorable (and accurate) print on your wall, as a reminder that lipstick cures all.

il_570xN.476899892_pgfo

Glitter Print, $5, Etsy.com

If you glance at this print before painting your nails, you will thank it every time — we promise.

il_570xN.498131730_tkj2

Makeup Print, $5, Etsy.com

If you’re ever doing your makeup while still half-asleep in the morning, (C’mon, you know you’ve been there before) this print is the cutest, and most helpful reminder to make sure you’re not skipping any steps.

il_570xN.548347073_b858

Mean Girls Quote Print, $5, Etsy.com

Who doesn’t love a good “Mean Girls” reference? Get to teasing, ladies!

il_570xN.544382606_1s0e

 Red Lipstick Print, $5, Etsy.com 

Not only is this print just too cute, but we couldn’t agree more. There’s a red lip shade for everyone, so don’t be afraid to be bold!

il_570xN-1.619026345_3yvi

Perfect Hair Print, $15, Etsy.com

No one is perfect, but that doesn’t mean your hair can’t be. If you got it, flaunt it with this sassy print!

il_570xN.634890119_oe8b

Wings Print, $15, Etsy.com

This print has “killer” written all over it. What’s more dangerous than flawless liner?

