Sustainable Self Care Products You Can Feel Good About Investing In

The beauty and wellness industries are paying more and more attention to plastic waste, shifting the way they handle branding, formulas, and of course, packaging with a more sustainable and eco-friendly focus. Fighting pollution, the carbon footprint and waste as a whole have never been more central in terms of consumer’s ethos, and brands are quickly and thoughtfully taking note of this important cultural shift in commerce. Indeed, it’s most certainly a crucial time to take into account how the beauty, skincare, cosmetics, and other wellness products that we choose to purchase impact us and our mother earth environmentally, and fortunately, it’s never been so easy to do our part by being selective about the brands and products you choose to support.

Sure, we may still a long, long way to go when it comes to our efforts on the sustainability front, but things are indeed changing for the better by way of conscious manufacturing, design, and formulating, along with increased transparency from some of the top brands on the market today. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few self-care products designed to be eco-friendly so you can feel good about spending your hard-earned cash on them.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Greenzla Reusable Makeup Remover Pads

Makeup remover wipes and towelettes are definitely convenient, but they’re also pretty wasteful. These reusable and washable pads are made of 100 percent organic bamboo cotton to cleanse the skin thoroughly without harming the environment in the process.

2. David's Natural Toothpaste

Not only does this breath-freshening, teeth-whitening, and anti-plaque toothpaste keep your pearly whites fresh and healthy, but this brand has also been awarded and verified by EQG (Environmental Working Group) for their clean and natural ingredients.

3. Ethique Eco-Friendly Body Sampler

Not only does this luxe body soap set make for a great gift for the eco-conscious friend in your life, but the deliciously-fragranced soaps are basically self-care in a box. This natural body kit is 100 percent vegan and plastic-free.