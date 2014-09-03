Secret Beauty Ingredient: Rosemary

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Rosemary has long been one of our favorite ways to spice up a recipe, but once learning about the beauty benefits of the plant, we knew we needed to start using it on our hair and skin. With moisturizing and collagen-boosting properties, rosemary works to hydrate and plump skin, fighting off free-radicals and giving you a smooth, soothed look. Also, rosemary oil works to kill bacteria, which is ideal for problem areas with eczema or psoriasis. As for your hair, rosemary can help to stimulate hair growth, which we’re all about.

We’ve rounded up our favorite products infused with rosemary so you can start enjoying the benefits. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!

