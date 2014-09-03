Secret Beauty Ingredient: Rosemary

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Rosemary has long been one of our favorite ways to spice up a recipe, but once learning about the beauty benefits of the plant, we knew we needed to start using it on our hair and skin. With moisturizing and collagen-boosting properties, rosemary works to hydrate and plump skin, fighting off free-radicals and giving you a smooth, soothed look. Also, rosemary oil works to kill bacteria, which is ideal for problem areas with eczema or psoriasis. As for your hair, rosemary can help to stimulate hair growth, which we’re all about.
We’ve rounded up our favorite products infused with rosemary so you can start enjoying the benefits. Take a look at our favorites, then tell us which you’ll be trying in the comments below!
Soothe and repair your skin with this luxurious face mask packed with lavender, rosemary, and thyme essential oils.
Elemis Herbal Lavender Repair Mask, $46, Beauty.com
With both short and long term benefits for your lips, this treatment oil combines powerful actives and vitamins to help with chapped, dry lips and to shield the sensitive area from environmental damage.
Hourglass No. 28 Lip Treatment Oil, $42, Sephora.com
Ladies with wavy or curly hair, this daily conditioner is for you. Formulated with olive oil, hops, and rosemary, it provides maximum hydration for textured hair (which tends to get dried out the fastest).
Devacurl One Condition, $20, Sephora.com
A body cleanser that transforms into a moisturizing foam, this product works for cleansing, hydrating, and even shaving in the shower.
L'Occitane Cleansing and Softening Shower Oil With Almond Oil, $25, Sephora.com
This shampoo comes fully loaded with an anti-fade system, no sulfates, and natural botanicals for your best, brightest hair ever.
L'Oreal Paris EverPure Moisture Shampoo in Rosemary Juniper, $5.99, Drugstore.com
Gently remove every trace of your makeup with this mineral remover. Infused with six natural herbs, it helps to protect and nurture your skin.
Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water, $39, Sephora.com
Whether you've got puffed up eyes or dark shadows, this moisturizer is specifically formulated to be used around your sensitive eye area, giving you bright, de-puffed peepers.
Origins Eye Doctor Moisture Care for Skin Around Eyes, $36, Sephora.com
Unbalanced scalps can wreak havoc on hair, and if you've got a dry, oily, itchy, or irritated scalp, you may need to give it some TLC. Use this treatment to balance things out, plus get the added benefit of a boost for thin, weak, or anemic hair.
Phyto Phytopolleine Botanical Scalp Treatment, $38, Sephora.com