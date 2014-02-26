Secret Beauty Ingredient: Rose

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Rose is a favorite flower for most ladies, but besides the obvious romantic thoughts that come along with a bouquet, rose is a great ingredient for beauty related purposes. As a natural ingredient, it’s perfect for almost all skin types and has great moisturizing and hydrating effects. It also helps tackle pigmentation and we don’t have to mention how amazing it smells.

If you're looking to incorporate some of rose's skin perfecting powers into your beauty regimen, take a look at our favorite rose infused products in the slideshow above.

