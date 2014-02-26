Secret Beauty Ingredient: Rose

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Rose is a favorite flower for most ladies, but besides the obvious romantic thoughts that come along with a bouquet, rose is a great ingredient for beauty related purposes. As a natural ingredient, it’s perfect for almost all skin types and has great moisturizing and hydrating effects. It also helps tackle pigmentation and we don’t have to mention how amazing it smells.
If you’re looking to incorporate some of rose’s skin perfecting powers into your beauty regimen, take a look at our favorite rose infused products in the slideshow above. Then, tell us which products you’re dying to try in the comments below!
A light spritz of this spray will leave your skin looking refreshed and feeling amazing. Rose also adds a sweet smelling, but not overpowering, scent.
Josie Maran Rose Water, $24, sephora.com
Give youself a mini facial by covering your face with Fresh's luxurious face mask. The sweet smelling powers of rose will not only hydrate, but also soothe and tone your skin.
Fresh Rose Face mask, $58, sephora.com
Looking for a product that will help with uneven skintone? We've got the perfect one. Not only will this help with your problem areas, it'll also keep your skin moisturized and hydrated while doing so.
Korres Wild Rose + Vitamin C Overnight, $48, sephora.com
An effective yet soothing product, Logona Eye Gel is perfect for sensitve skin. It works to tackle lines and loose skin around the eyes for a tighter, more awake look.
Logona Eye Gel, $33.60, drugstore.com
This product is packed with the power of four different types of roses to moisturize and soften skin, help boost cell renewal, and give your skin the glow we all want. With all of these, do you need anymore convincing?
Les Couvent des Minimes Cream, $33, drugstore.com
Looking to get firmer skin without going through any invasive procedures? If so, Omorovicza Rose Lifting Serum is perfect for you. It works to make your skin look firmer by relaxing your facial muscles.
Omorovicza Rose Lifting Serum, $185, sephora.com
Moisturize your hands on the go with this fresh smelling lotion. The rose in the cream works wonders on nourishing your skin.
L'Occtaine Rose Velvet Hand Cream, $12, nordstrom.com
Give your skin an extra boost with this energizing serum. We promise, your skin will thank you.
Ren Rose Moisture Defense Serum, $80, sephora.com