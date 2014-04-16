Secret Beauty Ingredient: Peony

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Peonies are much more than just sweet smelling flowers. If you dream about soft, supple, and spot-free skin, you may want to try some peony-infused beauty products. Rich in anti-inflammatory chemicals, peony works to reduce pigmentation and enhance your skin’s natural glow. Plus, when you consider how wonderful the flower smells, you’ll understand why we love the ingredient so much.
If you’re interested in the powers of peonies, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite peony beauty products that you are sure to fall in love with. Click through the slideshow above to find out why we love these products!
More From Beauty High:
10 Best Body Creams Under $10
8 Foods That Help Prevent Acne Breakouts
7 Tricks for Not Getting Blisters on Your Feet
Your makeup doesn't stand a chance against this cleanser. Unlike other options, this silky and moisturizing formula doesn't leave your skin dried out after use.
DIOR Gentle Cleansing Milk with Velvet Peony Extract, $34, Sephora.com
Treat your skin with this rich body lotion. Not only does it leave you feeling and looking moisturized, it also provides a sweet and fresh scent.
TOCCA BEAUTYStella Crema da Sogno Body Cream, $45, Sephora.com
This classic fragrance is a perfect combination of floral scents. It's a sweet smelling but not overpowering, which makes it a great choice for the warmer months.
MAISON MARTIN MARGIELA 'REPLICA' Promenade in the Gardens, $125, Sephora.com
This oil-free moisturizer is a must have for the summer. It's non-greasy and is packed with SPF, plus it contains antioxidants that help combat dark spots and discoloration, there's no reason not to love it.
ORIGINS Dr. Andrew Weil For Origins™ Mega-Bright SPF 30, $49.50, Sephora.com
Keep your hands supple and refreshed with this fan favorite lotion. It's non -greasy formula is enriched with shea butter and peony, which makes it sweet smelling and super moisturizing.
L'OCCITANE Hand Cream in Cerisier Rouge, $12, Sephora.com
This sexy scent is a favorite for many, and we see why. It's strong but sensual smell is sophisticated and will leave people asking you which fragrance you're wearing all night.
TOM FORD White Patchouli, $110, Sephora.com
A foaming cleanser that exfoliates as well, this product is not only innovative but also effective. The peony extract helps reduce shine and control oil.
NARS Purifying Foam Cleanser, $29, Sephora.com
Tackle your dark spots with this overnight mask. Peony and other extracts work to help reduce the look of dark spots, correct uneven skin tone, and give the skin an overall luminous glow.
FRESH Peony Brightening Night Treatment Mask, $65, Sephora.com
Photo:
Photographer: ERIC T WHITE