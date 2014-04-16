Secret Beauty Ingredient: Peony

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Peonies are much more than just sweet smelling flowers. If you dream about soft, supple, and spot-free skin, you may want to try some peony-infused beauty products. Rich in anti-inflammatory chemicals, peony works to reduce pigmentation and enhance your skin’s natural glow. Plus, when you consider how wonderful the flower smells, you’ll understand why we love the ingredient so much.

If you’re interested in the powers of peonies, we’ve gathered a few of our favorite peony beauty products that you are sure to fall in love with. Click through the slideshow above to find out why we love these products!

