Secret Beauty Ingredient: Grapes

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Grapes have been a dietary favorite for what seems to be forever. Freeze them, drink them, or eat them, grapes are always a delicious and nutritious treat. Something you may not know about the beloved fruit is that many of your favorite beauty products include the wonderful ingredient, too! The oils and seeds in grapes have the ability to provide intense hydration and moisture for your skin and hair that will leave them looking and feeling both soft and smooth.

So, if you’re curious to see which products grapes have been working their magic in, click through the slideshow above!

