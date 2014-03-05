Secret Beauty Ingredient: Grapes

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Grapes have been a dietary favorite for what seems to be forever. Freeze them, drink them, or eat them, grapes are always a delicious and nutritious treat. Something you may not know about the beloved fruit is that many of your favorite beauty products include the wonderful ingredient, too! The oils and seeds in grapes have the ability to provide intense hydration and moisture for your skin and hair that will leave them looking and feeling both soft and smooth.
So, if you’re curious to see which products grapes have been working their magic in, click through the slideshow above!
A mask that softens, hydrates and reduces the appearance of wrinkles sounds too good to be true, but the Apivita face mask with grape does all of the above.
Apivita Express Beauty Mask with Grape, $30, sephora.com
The grape seeds in this oil will cleanse the surface of your skin and help renew your complexion, while leaving your skin nourished and moisturized.
Josie Maran Cleansing Oil, $32, sephora.com
With the amount of attention our hair and makeup receive, our cuticles often get the short end of the stick. By applying Quench's cuticle oil to your nails, in just two weeks you will see a vast improvement in the appeareance of your cuticles and more importantly, they will no longer feel neglected.
Formula X Quench Cuticle Oil, $14, sephora.com
L'Occitane's hand cream with grape seed and shea butter is the best gift you could ever give your hands. Soft, creamy, and luxurious, this cream will leave your hands softer than ever.
L'Occitane Hand Cream, $28, sephora.com
Great for dry or sensitive skin, SkinCeuticals' Emollience moisturizer will leave your skin feeling soft and hydrated even in the coldest of climates.
SkinCeuticals Emollience, $60, skinceuticals.com
Pesky frizz is something that plagues most of us, but luckily we have Ouidad Climate Control spray to keep the flyaways at bay. Also, with grape oil as a core ingredient, your hair will be shiny and smooth throughout the most humid of days.
Ouidad Climate Control Frizz and Flyaway Fighter Taming Shine Spray, $22, sephora.com
If you're looking for an intense body moisturizer that will replenish your skin without leaving a greasy residue, then Avalon Organics Olive & Grape Seed Body Lotion is the one for you.
Avalon Organics Olive/Grape Seed Hand & Body Lotion, $10, drugstore.com
Refresh and revitalize your skin with Caudalie Grape Water. A simple spritz of this toner will take your skin from blah to beaming!
Caudalie Grape Water, $18, Sephora.com