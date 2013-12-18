Secret Beauty Ingredient: Fig

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.
Figs are incredibly rich in antioxidants, which is a huge part of the reason they’re so beneficial for our skin. Between pollution, makeup and oils, our skin takes in a lot of toxins and can get clogged, but antioxidants help to breathe fresh life into skin. Because they’re rich in antioxidants, figs are a fantastic ingredient for anti-aging skin care. If you’ve got irritated or inflamed skin, figs are known as a great DIY skin care ingredient to get your skin back on track.
To help you soak up all the anti-aging, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits of figs, we’ve rounded up the best beauty products containing figs in the slideshow above. Take a look at our picks, then tell us which products you’ll be trying in the comments below!
Your skin will thank you for using beauty products with fig!
The conditioning treatment that transforms dry, damaged hair into healthy, flowing locks is formulated with fig, helping to reduce frizz and retain hair color all while cleansing your tresses.
Wen Fig Cleansing Conditioner, $32, Sephora.com
Buff away any dry, flaky skin from the winter cold with this exfoliator that's packed with essential vitamins and fig to give you smooth, glowing skin.
Soap & Glory Pulp-Friction Foamy Fruity Body Scrub, $20, Sephora.com
Inspired by a fresh summer scent, Caudalie's Fig de Vigne fragrance is sweet with notes of white cedar and bergamot.
Caudalie Fig de Vigne Fragrance, $39, Caudalie.com
Dove's beloved body wash in a fig scent gives you a fresh, clean feeling with a decadent scent.
Dove Go Fresh Body Wash in Blue Fig, $7.29, Soap.com
If you're already taking off your eye makeup at night, you might as well use a product that will help to grow your lashes. Kate Somerville's True Lash will do just that.
Kate Somerville True Lash Lash Enhancing Eye Makeup Remover, $35, Sephora.com
For a body exfoliator that gets straight down to business buffing away any rough, dry skin, pick up Laura Mercier's Fresh Fig Scrub.
Laura Mercier Fresh Fig Scrub, $46, Sephora.com
Bring this liquid body cleanser into your shower for a quick lathering formula that gently cleanses skin and leaves behind nothing but a delicious scent.
Kiehl's Fig Leaf & Sage Liquid Body Cleanser, $24, Kiehls.com
Between the fig and the shea butter, this body butter from Korres is an absolute dream for skin.
Korres Body Butter in Fig, $29, Sephora.com