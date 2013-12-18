Secret Beauty Ingredient: Fig

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.

Figs are incredibly rich in antioxidants, which is a huge part of the reason they’re so beneficial for our skin. Between pollution, makeup and oils, our skin takes in a lot of toxins and can get clogged, but antioxidants help to breathe fresh life into skin. Because they’re rich in antioxidants, figs are a fantastic ingredient for anti-aging skin care. If you’ve got irritated or inflamed skin, figs are known as a great DIY skin care ingredient to get your skin back on track.

To help you soak up all the anti-aging, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits of figs, we’ve rounded up the best beauty products containing figs in the slideshow above. Take a look at our picks, then tell us which products you’ll be trying in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

The Best Beauty Vitamin Cocktail for Gorgeous Skin

5 Natural Remedies to Combat Bad Breath

Beauty Rules You Should Be Following Right Now