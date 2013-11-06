Secret Beauty Ingredient: Cinnamon

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.

Cinnamon is not just that heavenly spice that’s sprinkled over pumpkin pie, ladies. Who knew it was in so many different beauty products? Plus, it may be in some that you already use! Cinnamon is a natural antioxidant that works to draw oil from pores and clear them out.

From perfumes to cleansers and soaps to moisturizers, we’ve covered all the basic products that use cinnamon to spice up your beauty regimen. Especially now with Turkey Day coming right around the corner, you have to incorporate the spice into your daily routine (besides just putting some on top of your oatmeal). Flip through the slideshow above and let us know which product you’re excited to try out in the comments below!

