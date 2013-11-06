Secret Beauty Ingredient: Cinnamon

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakhroughs.
Cinnamon is not just that heavenly spice that’s sprinkled over pumpkin pie, ladies. Who knew it was in so many different beauty products? Plus, it may be in some that you already use! Cinnamon is a natural antioxidant that works to draw oil from pores and clear them out.
From perfumes to cleansers and soaps to moisturizers, we’ve covered all the basic products that use cinnamon to spice up your beauty regimen. Especially now with Turkey Day coming right around the corner, you have to incorporate the spice into your daily routine (besides just putting some on top of your oatmeal). Flip through the slideshow above and let us know which product you’re excited to try out in the comments below!
Cinnamon isn't just for your oatmeal in the morning, ladies.
This moisturizer uses cinnamon extract to restore the skin surface, reduce redness and optimize oil production. This is great for those with oily and sensitive skin.
Murad Pore And Line Minimizer $49, sephora.com
This scent has notes of cinnamon and almonds to give a mysterious and mesmerizing feel every time you spray.
Dior Hypotnotic Poison $75, sephora.com
This is a transparent gloss that enhances the natural color and shape of the lips by increasing circulation with a spicy, tingly blend of essential oils including cinnamon and ginger.The overall result is a seriously pumped up pout.
Duwop Lip Venon $16, sephora.com
This cleansing wash works to balance out pesky breakouts.Using purifying cinnamon, ginger and burnet root, this face wash eliminates impurities and excess oil without stripping the skin, revealing a fresh, clear and balanced complexion.
Nude Purifying Cleasing $26, sephora.com
This gel instantly absorbs into skin, quickly drying to a matte finish ideal for oily or combination skin types. Cinnamon lends natural antibacterial properties which will work to make skin extra cleansed.
Juara Sweet Black Tea and Ginger Mattifying Moisturizer $40, juaraskincare.com
This mask treats and prevents future breakouts to promote a clear, radiant complexion. Formulated with willow and linden tea, it soothes and hydrates while paprika and cinnamon invigorate to revitalize a lackluster look.
Eminence Hungarian Mud Mask $46, dermstore.com
This nutrient-rich facial hydrator combines harmonising botanicals, amino acids and cell-boosting antioxidants to help purify the pores while repairing and rejuvenating the skin. Sri Lankan cinnamon and cocoa are thrown into the mix for a powerful astringent effect.
Elemental Herbology Facial Hydrator $72, elementalherbology.com
This cinnamon and orange peel soap will have you wanting to lather up to wash your hands every five minutes!
l'occitane Cinnamon and Orange Peel Soap $7, usa.loccitane.com