Beauty Products With Built-in Primer

For us on-the-go, always hitting snooze more than twice, kind of girls—sure, we’d love to have our faces primed and our hair flipped to perfection every morning. But honestly, an added extra step just eats up all those precious minutes that could be spent sleeping in, or eating, or not getting dressed in the dark. When we do put in the extra effort, a bit of primer goes a long way. Finally beauty brands are recognizing this and incorporating primers into all the products we already use. Great for us, considering if we don’t have time to prime before we primp, who says we’re even going to have time to touch-up during the day? If you haven’t already considered it, swapping your normal product for these primer-pumped ones below might put a little more time and effort in your stride.

Eye primer is a must if you’re planning on sporting a vibrant eye that you don’t want to see sadly in your creases come a couple hours later. Better to have an eye serum and primer in one, with this one from Cover FX. A peptide flash complex tightens and firms the eye area, as well as reduces redness and irritation. It also holds fast to your concealer and eye makeup so you’re awake-looking with nary a smudge in sight.

(Where to Buy: Cover FX Anti-age Smoothing Eye Primer, $34 at coverfx.com)

Primer for your hair? You’re on it. But hair primer for your beachy texture? Now there’s something unique. Davines’ Sea Salt Primer is pretty much what it sounds like—it’s a salt spray that gives you wavy texture but also primes your hair to protect against heat styling, making sure those waves are soft and healthy.

(Where to Buy: Davines Sea Salt Primer available at select Davines salons)

Every makeup artist keeps a tube of Émbryolisse in their kit because they’re super moisturizing and leave a great dewy but semi-matte texture that’s perfect for absorbing any makeup. Embryolisse however, upped the ante with their Emulsion Hydra-Mat, the answer to the moisturizing primer that absorbs excess sebum, reduces shine, and moisturizes with apricot oil—all while leaving you with the perfectly moisturized primed base.

(Where to Buy: Embryolisse Émulsion Hydra-Mat, $40 at Embryolisseusa.com)

And oil, serum and primer in one? It’s possible. And it’s here. The 50 in No. 50 stands for the 50 anti-aging ingredients in the serum. The serum hybrid absorbs into your skin to treat and create a smooth and hydrated base for whatever’s going on there next.

(Where to Buy: IT No. 50 Serum Anti-aging Collagen Veil Primer, $48 at Ulta)

You’ve likely heard of blurring creams that basically Instagram-filter your face to no visible lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture. Well not only does this one do that, but it also works to reduce lines and wrinkles permanently over time. In the meanwhile, your skin looks smooth and ready to party with your foundation or tinted moisturizer.

(Where to Buy: L’Oréal Revitalift Miracle Blur Instant Skin Smoother Finishing Cream SPF 30, $24.99 at Ulta)

If Maybelline’s Baby Skin is any indication, their primer game is on point. This is more of a grown-up version with anti-aging treatments inside to instantly blue imperfections and lines immediately and over time to give you radiant skin that subsequently is perfectly primed for your makeup.

(Where to Buy: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Primer, $9.99 at Maybelline.com)

Honey is already a golden skin treatment, but add actual gold and you have NYX’s star primer—designed to give you smooth dewy skin with collagen to strengthen you skin and add elasticity. The actual gold flakes give a subtle radiance and honey is a natural antiseptic, calming redness and irritation.

(Where to Buy: NYX Honey Dew Me Up Primer, $17 at NYXcosmetics.com)

“Pillow proofing” your hair is the best way to stretch a blow-out. A good way to protect your hair from said blow-out is with Redken’s Express Primer, which protects your hair from heat damage but also decreases drying time with conditioning agents that bond to your hair, wicking away moisture quicker. Shake this baby up and spray before blow-drying for an express blow-dry and healthier locks afterwards.

(Where to Buy: Redken Pillow Proof Express Primer, $22 at Ulta)

It may say it’s effortless, but Sunday Riley’s Breathable Tinted Primer works overtime to give you not only primed and evened-out skin tone but also oxygenates the skin with Rejuvenox and Sodium Hyaluronate, which draws moisture to your skin. A peptide complex adds collagen to your skin for extra elasticity. All in all, this tinted primer does everything a serum and a tinted moisturizer does.

(Where to Buy: Sunday Riley Effortless Breathable Tinted Primer, $48 at SundayRiley.com)

We all want to look hydrated with bright radiant skin, but not necessarily at the expense of also looking oily and having our makeup move around all over the place. Enter Tarte’s Clean Slate Flawless 12-hr Brightening Primer. It’s a skin treatment and a makeup primer in one. You can use it alone or under makeup for 12 hours of hydrated and radiant-looking skin.

(Where to Buy: Tarte Clean Slate Flawless 12-Hr Brightening Primer, $30 at Sephora)