Beauty Products We Loved in the 1990s

It’s fun to be nostalgic and take a stroll down memory lane via an old photo album from your favorite decade. But when it comes to the ’90s it is harder to capture the exact aroma of your favorite shampoo as a teen, the tingly feeling of your first face wash, or the look of the thick shadow that you vigorously applied to your virgin eyelids.

Remember the brands that you always threw into your parents’ shopping cart, or saved up your hard-earned dollars to indulge in? We surveyed friends and family for their absolute favorite beauty products of the 1990s and came up with the slideshow above of the stuff we most associated with the popular decade, some of which are still around today.

What was your favorite beauty product of the 1990s?