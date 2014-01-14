Our Top 10 Beauty Product Finds Under $10

We’re willing to spend a lot of our budget on staying beautiful. Good news is, we don’t have to. Some of our very favorite products are wallet-friendly. Get some value from purchases without sacrificing the pretty.



1. Cover Girl Bombshell Volume by LashBlast Mascara (8.99, walgreens.com)

This new CoverGirl launch is our new favorite mascara, hands down. It’s dual-sided, so one brush gives you volume while the other delivers length. My lashes have never been this full without the aide of lash extensions.

2. ULTA Resolve Purifying Cleansing Wash ($9, ulta.com)

This is a great value cleanser that feels far more luxe than the price. The fruit essence brightens skin tone while white willow bark soothes skin.

3. Perfume Travel Atomizer ($9.99, fragrancenet.com)

We all want to carry our favorite scents, but TSA regulations makes that increasingly difficult. This lightweight, portable perfume sprayer holds up to 50 sprays and airline and is TSA approved.

4. Pantene Beautiful Lengths Strengthen and Smooth Finishing Crème ($5.99, pantene.com)

This is one of Pantene celebrity stylist Danilo’s favorite products. He uses it at all stages of styling and on all of his clients, regardless of hair type. Danilo refers to the product as the “iconic cream” because it truly does everything. “I use this product in so many different ways,” says Danilo. “It is a great foundation for any hairstyle and it keeps hair touchable, shiny and frizz-free all day long. The Finishing Crème is perfect for all stages of styling: on wet hair before blow-drying, as a heat protector before styling, to smooth frizz on dry hair, and for an extra boost of moisture throughout the day.”

5. Supersmile On-The-Go Professional Whitening Gum ($5, supersmile.com)

If you are on the go, you may not have a chance to brush your teeth immediately after eating. This gum is sweetened with Xylitol, a natural sugar substitute with proven cavity-fighting properties and also features CALPROX®, Supersmile’s proprietary form of calcium peroxide, which attacks plaque and stains without harsh abrasives or causing sensitivity.

6. Herbal Essences Naked Dry Shampoo ($6.99, drugstore.com)

This new release uses a natural tapioca formula to help absorb oil and give hair volume. It smells delicious and is a great new dry shampoo standby.

7. Avon Easy Press Nail Polish Dryer ($9.99, avon.com)

Whether you are doing your nails during your lunch break or on the fly while traveling, you probably don’t have time to sit around all day waiting for your nails to dry. Obsessed with this new —adorable!—travel dryer. It’s light and portable, battery-operated, and will easily fit in your gym bag or carry on.

8. eos Lip Balm Smooth Spheres ($3.29, target.com)

The lip balms are packed with antioxidant-rich vitamin E, soothing shea butter and jojoba oil—great for keeping lips kissable and moist on the go.

9. 365 Everyday Value Maximum Moisture Lotion (9.99, wholefoods.com)

At 32 ounces, this product offers a great deal of bang for your buck, especially during a season that we find ourselves moisturizing more than ever. With macadamia oil and shea butter to hydrate skin, this lotion offers intense moisture without any harsh ingredients or artificial fragrances.

10. Maybelline Color Sensational Vivids Lipcolor ($7.59, soap.com)

These fabulous bright shades are formulated with honey nectar, which keeps your lips smooth and moisturized. We’re obsessed with the bold shades. Each and every one delivers a gorgeous pop of color.

