It’s Cold Out There! Snuggle Up With Beauty Products That Generate Heat

Yeah, yeah, we know it’s winter and all, but it’s truly, SERIOUSLY cold out there right now. It’s weather like this that can make you second-guess heading outside for anything. Because any time spent outside means you’re risking frostbite, chapped skin and a generally bad mood.
On your way home today, how about picking up some beauty products that can help generate a little heat? From warming body washes to scrubs that can make a basic shower into a downright steamy experience, here are some beauty products that can help warm you up while the mercury dips below…well, whatever really cold is.
Click through to find out which products you need to be nice and toasty this winter.
Luscious locks can be yours along with a warmer scalp (because hats can only do so much, people) with this amazing hair treatment. The self-heating ampules deliver shine and hydration in 60 seconds flat and might even improve your mood after you thaw out. The only time when being hot-headed is a good thing.
Josie Maran Argan Hot Oil Self-Heating Hair Treatment, $36, sephora.com
London-based apothecary Molton Brown has highly-addictive unisex body washes in positively intoxicating scents. Not only does this soothing eucalyptus body wash smell amazing, it warms on contact, tones skin and can help relieve tired, achy muscles from commuting in freezing temperatures all day.
Molton Brown Warming Eucalyptus Bath & Shower Therapy, $30, moltonbrown.com
This French serum warms on contact to penetrate deeply, reactivating the production and contraction of collagen fibers deep within the skin for firmness. Youthful glow while warming on a cold winter's night? Count us in.
Orlane Thermo Active Firming Serum, $300, neimanmarcus.com
Naturally, we like double-duty beauty products as much as the next person. This mask contains ginger, cinnamon oil and kaolin clay to warm the skin and deep clean the pores. Perfect for thawing out during a "Girls" marathon.
The Body Shop Warming Mineral Mask, $17, thebodyshop-usa.com
Skip the hot beverage on the way home and head directly into the shower with this amazing scented shower gel that combines the lush scent of chai tea with instant warming infusions of ginger, allspice and cinnamon leaf. And think of all the calories you'll save.
LUSH Chai Shower Gel, $9.99 - $28.95, online only at lush.com
A must-have for any winter shower, this renowned salt scrub helps slough off dry winter skin while delivering a warming sensation that's bound to thaw even the iciest of dispositions. Perfect for post-workout muscle aches, winter colds and sinus maladies, or just general winter-kind-of-sucks malaise.
Bliss Hot Salt Scrub, $38, blissworld.com
A healthy scalp is vital to hair health and growth, so why not stimulate a little growth while you're warming yourself up with this tingly treatment that uses a stimulating blend of Ayurvedic herbs like turmeric and ginseng to give your scalp and hair follicles a little rehab and generate a little heat - in a good way.
Aveda Invati Scalp Revitalizer, $60, aveda.com
Exfoliation is key during the winter, particularly if you're prone to dullness or breakouts (show of hands...yep, that's pretty much everyone.) This self-warming gel scrub uses tiny microbeads and purifying granules to deep clean and remove excess oil and dead skin while minimizing pores. Smooth skin and a warmer face? Sign us up.
Shiseido Pureness Pore Purifying Warming Scrub, $24, nordstrom.com