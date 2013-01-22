It’s Cold Out There! Snuggle Up With Beauty Products That Generate Heat

Yeah, yeah, we know it’s winter and all, but it’s truly, SERIOUSLY cold out there right now. It’s weather like this that can make you second-guess heading outside for anything. Because any time spent outside means you’re risking frostbite, chapped skin and a generally bad mood.

On your way home today, how about picking up some beauty products that can help generate a little heat? From warming body washes to scrubs that can make a basic shower into a downright steamy experience, here are some beauty products that can help warm you up while the mercury dips below…well, whatever really cold is.