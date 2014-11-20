Beauty Buzz: Products You Should Store in the Fridge, Scarlett Johansson’s Lipstick Advice, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Believe it or not, there are beauty products that are best kept in your fridge! Good news for your cosmetics-crammed vanity. [Women’s Health]

2. Scarlett Johansson’s advice for applying a bold red lip is spot-on. [Elle]

3. There is an art behind the ’90s hair flip. Here’s how to get the look faster than “Clueless”‘ Cher Horowitz can say “As if.” [The Beauty Department]

4. What’s in a kiss? Results from a new study found that a smooch can transmit 80 million bacteria between a couple. [StyleCaster]

5. Going through a breakup? This witty makeup bag should be one of your very first post-relationship purchases. [The Cut]