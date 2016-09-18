StyleCaster
Share

31 Minimalist Beauty Products To Instagram Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

31 Minimalist Beauty Products To Instagram Right Now

Lauren Caruso
by
31 Minimalist Beauty Products To Instagram Right Now
31 Start slideshow
Photo: Josh Dickinson

We’ve heard it since we were toddlers: It’s what’s inside that counts. And that’s totally true, at least when it comes to people, burritos, and beauty products—but what happens when the outside is too good to ignore?

MORE: 36 Ways to Decorate Your Living Room Like a Complete Minimalist

Some real talk: As much as we hate to admit it, beauty editors receive dozens of new products every week and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t make snap judgments based on packaging. And even though we put that in the back of our mind when testing ’em out, it’s hard not to get excited when something is both really, really pretty and amazingly effective. These are those products.

MORE: The 25 Best Beauty Products to Buy at & Other Stories Right Now

So if you’re thinking about Marie Kondo-ing your vanity (it may not be exactly what she had in mind, but it’s a thing—trust), these are the 31 products to start with. They’re equal parts minimalist and efficacious, and Marie, if you’re reading, they’ll most definitely bring you joy.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 31

Coco de Soleil Gloss Moderne High-Gloss Serum, $49; at Gloss Moderne

Photo: Coco de Soleil

Context Matte Lipstick in Round & Round, $20; at Context Skin

Photo: Context

Immunocologie Super 7 Elixir Face, $300; at Immunicologie

Photo: Immunocologie

Verso Skincare Super Eye Serum, $80; at Sephora

Photo: Verso

Grown Alchemist Hydra-Repair Day Cream, $49; at David Pirrotta

Photo: Grown Alchemist

Eve Lom Time Retreat Face Treatment, $110; at Bloomingdales

Photo: Eve Lom

Kjaer Weis Lipstick in Adore, $56; at Kjaer Weis

Photo: Kjaer Weis

Joanna Vargas Exfoliating Mask, $75; at Joanna Vargas

Photo: Joanna Vargas

Ouai Haircare Medium Hairspray, $26; at The Ouai

Photo: Ouai Haircare

Jordan Seban Hair L’Huile, $48; at Jordan Seban Hair

Photo: Jordan Seban Hair

Lagom Cellup Gel to Water Cleanser, $18; at Peach & Lily

Photo: Lagom

Balancing Act Skin-Smoothing Lotion, $39; at Chalogy

Photo: Chalogy

Herbivore Lapis Facial Oil, $72; at Credo Beauty

Context Nail Lacquer in Breaking the Law, $15; at Context Skin

Photo: Context

Glossier Super Pure Serum, $28; at Glossier

Photo: Glossier

Hourglass Vanish Seamless Finish Foundation Stick in Nude, $46; at Hourglass Cosmetics

Photo: Hourglass

Kevin Murphy Repair Me Wash, $39; at Sleek Hair

Photo: Kevin Murphy

Kypris Cleanser Concentrate, $64; at LeVert Beauty

Photo: Kypris

LVX Natural Nail Color Remover 12 pads, $20; at LVX

Photo: LVX

MarulaOil Rare Oil 3-in-1 Styling Cream, $30; at Loxa Beauty

Photo: MarulaOil

Ouai Haircare Treatment Masque, $32; at The Ouai

Photo: Ouai Haircare

AO Skincare Products #3 SPF 30 Sunscreen Protect, $59.95; at AO Skincare

Photo: AO Skincare

Pestle & Mortar Pure Hyaluronic Serum, $69; at Pestle and Mortar

Photo: Pestle & Mortar

Apple Orchard Body Wash, $14; at the Gnarly Whale

Photo: The Gnarly Whale

R+Co Dallas Thickening Spray, $12; at R And Co

Photo: R+Co

Root Science Youth Facial Serum, $50; at Root Science

Photo: Root Science

Sachajuan Normal Hair Shampoo, $26; at Nordstrom

Photo: Sachajuan

Sigil Scent in Ground, $90; at Sigil Scent

Photo: Sigil Scent

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Diffused Light, $46; at Hourglass Cosmetics

Photo: Hourglass

Trust Fund Beauty Nail Polish in Blow, $15; at Trust Fund Beauty

Photo: Trust Fund Beauty

Youth to the People Age Prevention Moisture Cream, $48; at Youth to the People

Photo: Youth to the People

Next slideshow starts in 10s

10 Chefs to Follow on Instagram for a Food Porn–Filled Feed

10 Chefs to Follow on Instagram for a Food Porn–Filled Feed
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share