31 Minimalist Beauty Products To Instagram Right Now

We’ve heard it since we were toddlers: It’s what’s inside that counts. And that’s totally true, at least when it comes to people, burritos, and beauty products—but what happens when the outside is too good to ignore?

Some real talk: As much as we hate to admit it, beauty editors receive dozens of new products every week and we’d be lying if we said we didn’t make snap judgments based on packaging. And even though we put that in the back of our mind when testing ’em out, it’s hard not to get excited when something is both really, really pretty and amazingly effective. These are those products.

So if you’re thinking about Marie Kondo-ing your vanity (it may not be exactly what she had in mind, but it’s a thing—trust), these are the 31 products to start with. They’re equal parts minimalist and efficacious, and Marie, if you’re reading, they’ll most definitely bring you joy.