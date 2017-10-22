StyleCaster
17 Pretty Beauty Products That Pinterest Users Love

Besides our go-to blogs and magazines, Pinterest is a prime spot for discovering the latest and greatest beauty products. We’ve spent hours perusing popular boards and somehow always gravitate toward the ones with pretty packaging.

Although the top requirement for our makeup and skin finds is that they actually work, we’re also a sucker for ones that are just nice to look at. And if you’re obsessed with making your vanity Instagram-worthy, these are the gems that continue to trend on Pinterest and beyond. Take your pick below!

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | No. 3 Petal Multi-Use Oil
No. 3 Petal Multi-Use Oil

This floral-infused oil utilizes apricot, almond oil and Vitamin E to moisturize the skin from head to toe.

$28 at Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Pretty Vulgar The Feathers Mascara
Pretty Vulgar The Feathers Mascara

There's nothing vulgar about this vitamin-enhanced formula, housed in an ornate millennial pink tube.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Balm & Co. Organic Balancing Sky Serum
Balm & Co. Organic Balancing Sky Serum

Over 46 antioxidants and 36 anti-inflammatory compounds collide to balance out oily skin in this pretty blue formula.

$26.99 (normally $45) at Aquelarre

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Moon Juice Beauty Dust®
Moon Juice Beauty Dust®

Add this blend of superherbs to your smoothie, tea or matcha latte to boost your body's production of collagen, promote skin elasticity and reduce feelings of stress.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Byredo Gypsy Water
Byredo Gypsy Water

Inspired by the Romany lifestyle, this earthy eau de parfum is just one in a long line of cult favorite scents that are as fragrant as they are pretty.

$230, at Byredo

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Caru Rock and Rose Facial Toner
Caru Rock and Rose Facial Toner

Damascus rose hydrates, geranium rose calms and and rock rose rejuvenates oily or combination skin that feels dry.

$28 at Kankan

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Christian Dior Oud Ispahan
Christian Dior Oud Ispahan

This perfume is the perfect mix of woodsy and floral scents for when you can't make up your mind.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Elemental Herbology Fire Zest Botanical Body Infusion
Elemental Herbology Fire Zest Botanical Body Infusion

Dip this dual purpose oil into your bath or shower to reap the anti-inflammatory benefits of sweet orange, rosemary and basil.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | French Girl Organics Cleansing Oil
French Girl Organics Cleansing Oil

The minimal packaging and minimal ingredients are why beauty lovers keep flocking toward this organic brand.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask

This ultra lightweight radiance booster and moisturizer won't leak onto your pillow as you sleep.

$45 at Glow Recipe

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk
Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk

This skin softener is the key to making your baths a little more luxurious.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Fragonard Encens Fève Tonka Eau de Parfum
Fragonard Encens Fève Tonka Eau de Parfum

Once you stop obsessing over the vibrant packaging, fall in love with the mix of bergamot, jasmine, rose and tonka bean notes.

$89.95 at Saison

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Anna Sui Makeup Palette
Anna Sui Makeup Palette

When she's not designing fashions for the runway, Sui is also building an impressive and breathtaking lineup of beauty essentials.

$10 at Beautylish

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Smith's Rosebud Salve
Smith's Rosebud Salve

This cult drugstore favorite can be used in a multitude of ways; from curing parched lips to highlighting dull cheekbones.

$6 at Ulta

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Use this soothing spritz to set your makeup or reinvigorate bare skin in the middle of a busy day.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Too Faced Peach My Cheeks Blush
Too Faced Peach My Cheeks Blush

The brand's new Peaches and Cream collection is housed in adorable packaging to match the fruity inspiration for its products.

Available on Amazon

STYLECASTER | Pretty Pinterest Products | Amala Hydrating Cream Cleanser
Amala Hydrating Cream Cleanser

Remove makeup and cleanse the skin simultaneously when you apply this luxe formula (infused with white clay, papaya and jasmine) to your face.

$70 at Amala

