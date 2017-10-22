17 Pretty Beauty Products That Pinterest Users Love

Besides our go-to blogs and magazines, Pinterest is a prime spot for discovering the latest and greatest beauty products. We’ve spent hours perusing popular boards and somehow always gravitate toward the ones with pretty packaging.

Although the top requirement for our makeup and skin finds is that they actually work, we’re also a sucker for ones that are just nice to look at. And if you’re obsessed with making your vanity Instagram-worthy, these are the gems that continue to trend on Pinterest and beyond. Take your pick below!