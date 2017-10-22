17 Pretty Beauty Products That Pinterest Users Love

Besides our go-to blogs and magazines, Pinterest is a prime spot for discovering the latest and greatest beauty products. We’ve spent hours perusing popular boards and somehow always gravitate toward the ones with pretty packaging.
Although the top requirement for our makeup and skin finds is that they actually work, we’re also a sucker for ones that are just nice to look at. And if you’re obsessed with making your vanity Instagram-worthy, these are the gems that continue to trend on Pinterest and beyond. Take your pick below!
No. 3 Petal Multi-Use Oil
This floral-infused oil utilizes apricot, almond oil and Vitamin E to moisturize the skin from head to toe.
$28 at Urban Outfitters
Photo:
Urban Outfitters
Pretty Vulgar The Feathers Mascara
There's nothing vulgar about this vitamin-enhanced formula, housed in an ornate millennial pink tube.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Pretty Vulgar
Balm & Co. Organic Balancing Sky Serum
Over 46 antioxidants and 36 anti-inflammatory compounds collide to balance out oily skin in this pretty blue formula.
$26.99 (normally $45) at Aquelarre
Photo:
Aquelarre
Moon Juice Beauty Dust®
Add this blend of superherbs to your smoothie, tea or matcha latte to boost your body's production of collagen, promote skin elasticity and reduce feelings of stress.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Moon Juice
Byredo Gypsy Water
Inspired by the Romany lifestyle, this earthy eau de parfum is just one in a long line of cult favorite scents that are as fragrant as they are pretty.
$230, at Byredo
Photo:
Byredo
Caru Rock and Rose Facial Toner
Damascus rose hydrates, geranium rose calms and and rock rose rejuvenates oily or combination skin that feels dry.
$28 at Kankan
Photo:
Kankan
Christian Dior Oud Ispahan
This perfume is the perfect mix of woodsy and floral scents for when you can't make up your mind.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Dior
Elemental Herbology Fire Zest Botanical Body Infusion
Dip this dual purpose oil into your bath or shower to reap the anti-inflammatory benefits of sweet orange, rosemary and basil.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Dermstore
French Girl Organics Cleansing Oil
The minimal packaging and minimal ingredients are why beauty lovers keep flocking toward this organic brand.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Petit Vour
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask
This ultra lightweight radiance booster and moisturizer won't leak onto your pillow as you sleep.
$45 at Glow Recipe
Photo:
Sephora
Herbivore Botanicals Coconut Milk
This skin softener is the key to making your baths a little more luxurious.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Herbivore Botanicals
Fragonard Encens Fève Tonka Eau de Parfum
Once you stop obsessing over the vibrant packaging, fall in love with the mix of bergamot, jasmine, rose and tonka bean notes.
$89.95 at Saison
Photo:
Saison
Anna Sui Makeup Palette
When she's not designing fashions for the runway, Sui is also building an impressive and breathtaking lineup of beauty essentials.
$10 at Beautylish
Photo:
Anna Sui
Smith's Rosebud Salve
This cult drugstore favorite can be used in a multitude of ways; from curing parched lips to highlighting dull cheekbones.
$6 at Ulta
Photo:
Ulta
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
Use this soothing spritz to set your makeup or reinvigorate bare skin in the middle of a busy day.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Tatcha
Too Faced Peach My Cheeks Blush
The brand's new Peaches and Cream collection is housed in adorable packaging to match the fruity inspiration for its products.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Too Faced
Amala Hydrating Cream Cleanser
Remove makeup and cleanse the skin simultaneously when you apply this luxe formula (infused with white clay, papaya and jasmine) to your face.
$70 at Amala
Photo:
Amala