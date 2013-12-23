Beauty gift-giving has been perfected to a science, with almost every product imaginable now in a thematic, miniaturized set. But while minis are great for the noncommittal makeup lover looking for some options, they’re not exactly luxurious, when all’s said and done. And let’s be real, that tiny mascara has six uses in it, max. Do you want us to love it, only to lose it?
Rather than put your loved ones through that emotional trauma, get them the gift that keeps on giving: Aesthetic pleasure. Here, beauty products pretty enough to give as presents—they also work well enough to get you the bang for your buck, what with skipping the gift bag, and whatnot.
These beauty products are almost too pretty.
We're getting some serious "Garden of Earthly Delights" vibes from Nest's hand creams, luckily minus the grotesque undertones. They're also delightful to use, if you'll ignore the pun.
Nest Luxurious Hand Cream, $9, Sephora.com
Photo:
Image via Wanelo
Yves Saint Laurent's cream blush is as fun to apply as it is to look at, which is saying kind of a lot. We're head over heels for its '60s, Art Deco-esque packaging.
Yves Saint Laurent Crème de Blush, $38, Sephora.com
Photo:
Image via Wanelo
Nothing says luxurious like a honey dipper for bubble bath — just what every bath conneusseur needs.
Laura Mercier Almond Coconut Honey Bath, $40, Nordstrom.com
Photo:
Image via Von Maur
This is some seriously classy lip balm, the ultimate stocking stuffer for the girl who either has it all or just wants the best for her lips. Either way, we're jealous.
Dior Crème de Rose Smoothing Plumping Lip Balm, $27, Sephora.com
Photo:
Image via Douglas
Guerlain's Météorites are fantastic at highlighting cheekbones, while the gorgeous packaging and glamorous puff will brighten up any vanity.
Guerlain Météorites Perles du Paradise, $70, Sephora.com
Photo:
Image via Budi.in
This is just plain cute, and sometimes that's exactly what you need (in addition to lip balm that you want to eat).
Philosophy Pink Almond Candy Lip Balm, $15, Sephora.com
Photo:
Image via Wanelo
These bath pearls will be gone in a second, but that'll be one glorious, glorious second.
Sephora Collection Magic Wand Bath Pearls, $8, Sephora.com
Photo:
Image via Wanelo
Bobbi's done it again with this Shimmer Brick, gorgeous inside and out. We're suckers for old-school heritage packaging, and the moody metallics inside walk the fine line between dramatic and wearable.
Bobbi Brown Nude Glow Shimmer Brick, $45, Barneys.com
Photo:
Image via Barney's
Glitter for the holidays may not be new, but Jin Soon's reliably high-quality polishes definitely won't disappoint. They may steal the Christmas tree's thunder, though. You've been warned.
Jin Soon Holiday Toppings Gift Set, $48, Barneys.com
Photo:
Image via Barney's