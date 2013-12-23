Beauty gift-giving has been perfected to a science, with almost every product imaginable now in a thematic, miniaturized set. But while minis are great for the noncommittal makeup lover looking for some options, they’re not exactly luxurious, when all’s said and done. And let’s be real, that tiny mascara has six uses in it, max. Do you want us to love it, only to lose it?

Rather than put your loved ones through that emotional trauma, get them the gift that keeps on giving: Aesthetic pleasure. Here, beauty products pretty enough to give as presents—they also work well enough to get you the bang for your buck, what with skipping the gift bag, and whatnot.

