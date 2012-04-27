8 Beauty Products To Prepare Your Body For Spring

Spring has finally sprung, and we couldn’t be happier! Flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, and the weather is finally warming up enough for you to debut those fierce legs and arms you’ve been hiding under jeans, maxis, sweaters and tights all winter.
But oh no! Feel like your body is looking a little worse for wear from the winter blues? Well, have no fear because we’ve compiled some of the best beauty products to help get your bod into spring shape in no time! So break out those mini skirts, strappy sandals, and halters with no fear because we’ve got you covered, gorgeous!
What are your favorite Spring time beauty treats? Tell us in the comment section below!
The weather is warmer and that means it's time to hit your favorite Mexican place for a well deserved margarita! Or even if you're just wanting to stay in at home, keep that atmosphere going with this margarita scented body wash.
(Philospophy Margarita Body Wash at Sephora, $16)
There is nothing worse than harsh and cracked hands. Keep your digits looking soft and supple with a hand butter.
(All About Hands Avocado Hand Butter at Drugstore.com, $13.99)
Looking for a Spring scent to keep you smelling fresh? Look no further than this floral scent from fashion genius, Marc Jacobs.
(Marc Jacobs Daisy Perfume at Sephora, $62)
Scrub off those winter blues with this springy scented body scrub.
(Bliss Lemon and Sage Body Scrub at Bliss, $36)
Once you've exfoliated, get your body glowing the safe way with a gradual tanning lotion.
(Jergens Natural Glow Moisturizer at Drugstore.com, $8.19)
Spring is the time for sandals and wedges so make sure your feet are looking just as gorgeous as the rest of you with a repairing cream.
(Heel Genius Amazing Foot Cream at Sephora, $15)
Debuting your legs for the first time this spring? Pamper them with a sweet smelling shaving cream before hand.
(Rose Shaving Cream at Sephora, $26)
Also remember to always apply sunscreen when going out onto whatever area is exposed! Sunburn is SO not cute!
(Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Sunblock at Drugstore.com, $7.99)