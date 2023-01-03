These 5 Beauty Products Totally Embody Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year: Viva Magenta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

This just in — we’ve got a new trending color to watch out for in the year 2023 and it’s anything but boring. Pantone has just released their Color of the Year, an annual prediction predicting what shade we will most likely spot on everything from fashion to home decor and it’s official – 2023 is all about the color Viva Magenta.

Viva Magenta, as described by Pantone is “powerful and empowering. It is an animated red that encourages experimentation and self-expression without restraint; an electrifying, boundary-less shade that is manifestly ‘out there’ and is a stand-out statement.”

The color is supposed to represent empowerment and self-expression without restraint. It’s powerful and bright, showing us our own strength and fearlessness. The vibrant color can also be the perfect shade to incorporate into your beauty routine this year.

We’ve gone ahead and made a list of magenta-toned beauty products that you can easily work into your look like bold blush, lip colors, and even a nail polish or two. Keep reading to learn how you can rock the it girl color of 2023.

With 92% of users raving about this creamy formula, you’ll go crazy for the double-ended brush and blush combo on this Pantene Color of the Year makeup pick. It’s super easy to throw in your bag and use on the go.

Stila Cosmetics Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

I don’t know about you, but something about 2023 makeup trends has me thinking dopamine dressing, but for your face. This color is sure to look great on anyone.