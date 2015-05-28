Beauty Buzz: Do Your Beauty Products Bring You Joy, J.Lo’s Short Haircut, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. It may not be spring cleaning, but summer calls for some purging too. Find out how to clean your vanity the KonMari way. [Glamour]

2. Did you know that there are actually better times of day to apply your skin care products? Well, now you do. [Daily Makeover]

3. J. Lo debuted a short haircut – yes, the long bombshell waves are no longer – and we already casting bets for how long she’ll wait before putting extensions back in. [People StyleWatch]

4. Have you always been scared of mousse? Here’s the correct way to apply it to your hair. [Byrdie]

5. Find out why hairstylists are actually more likely to have eczema and Alzheimer’s. [Popsugar Beauty]