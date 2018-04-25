12 Makeup Products You Didn’t Know Were Named After or Inspired by Celebrities

It’s impossible to deny the influence celebs have over the makeup we use, from Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic red pout to Coco Chanel‘s namesake perfume and Kim Kardashian‘s hundred million-dollar beauty brand. If they’re not creating the collections themselves, brands are evoking the essence of these A-listers with product names that elicit more excitement than the standard moniker.
Ahead are 12 non-discontinued products you may not have known (or simply forgot) were inspired by high-profile faces. Although celebrity makeup collaborations sort of force brands to throw their name on products, these select few are also more lucrative than most.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria
The celebrity makeup artist is known for routinely naming products after her famous clientele. In addition to this lipstick dedicated to Victoria Beckham, there are also options that pay homage to Kim Kardashian and Queen Elizabeth II.
Kat Von D x Divine Eyeshadow Palette
The tattoo artist and beauty entrepreneur has made no secret of the icons who influence her work, including Divine. Within this palette are eight shades, named after the drag queen's best performances, on and off screen.
Katy Kat Eye Mascara
Katy Perry took her CoverGirl collaboration a step further by ensuring that her name was incorporated into all of the products, including this best-selling limited-edition mascara, which you can still snag online and in stores.
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Charlotte
Charlotte Rampling is a legend in film and theater, so it should come as no surprise that NARS would cement her iconic status with a lipstick shade.
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick in Drake
Drake isn't just topping the Billboard charts. When Tom Ford released his epic "Boys & Girls" lipstick collection, this quickly became one of the best-selling shades.
Lush Catastrophe Cosmetic Face Mask
Who could forget Valentina's famous final lip-sync during season 9 of "Rupaul's Drag Race?" The description of this mask reads "I'd like to keep it on please," the same words murmured by the drag queen when he was asked to remove his mask before performing.
Coco Eau de Parfum Spray
Coco Chanel was arguably the first public figure to stamp her beauty products with her very own name. Today, this perfume remains an iconic and top-selling scent in the fragrance world.
Cages Through the Ages Lip Gloss
We're not sure who asked for pictures of Nicolas Cage through the ages, but that's what you're getting if you order any of these cruelty-free nude lip glosses, first released in honor of the actor's 50th birthday.
Elizabeth & James Nirvana Amethyst
It's long been rumored that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen named their fragrance line after younger sister Elizabeth Olsen.
KKW Beauty Ultralight Beams Duo
Kardashian's popular highlighter duos bear the same moniker as the most popular song off husband Kanye West's latest LP, "The Life of Pablo."
Lush Pink Bath Bomb
One of Lush's first bath bombs pays homage to the legendary "Think Pink" opening sequence of Audrey Hepburn's classic film, "Funny Face."
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Purple Rain
There have been countless beauty products named after Prince songs, but as of today, only a few remain in stock, including ABH's top-rated lip gloss.
