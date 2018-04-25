StyleCaster
12 Makeup Products You Didn’t Know Were Named After or Inspired by Celebrities

Photo: Getty Images/Allison Kahler

It’s impossible to deny the influence celebs have over the makeup we use, from Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic red pout to Coco Chanel‘s namesake perfume and Kim Kardashian‘s hundred million-dollar beauty brand. If they’re not creating the collections themselves, brands are evoking the essence of these A-listers with product names that elicit more excitement than the standard moniker.

Ahead are 12 non-discontinued products you may not have known (or simply forgot) were inspired by high-profile faces. Although celebrity makeup collaborations sort of force brands to throw their name on products, these select few are also more lucrative than most.

STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria

The celebrity makeup artist is known for routinely naming products after her famous clientele. In addition to this lipstick dedicated to Victoria Beckham, there are also options that pay homage to Kim Kardashian and Queen Elizabeth II.

$34 at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | Kat Von D x Divine Eyeshadow Palette
Kat Von D x Divine Eyeshadow Palette

The tattoo artist and beauty entrepreneur has made no secret of the icons who influence her work, including Divine. Within this palette are eight shades, named after the drag queen's best performances, on and off screen.

$38 at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | Katy Kat Eye Mascara
Katy Kat Eye Mascara

Katy Perry took her CoverGirl collaboration a step further by ensuring that her name was incorporated into all of the products, including this best-selling limited-edition mascara, which you can still snag online and in stores.

$6.94 at Walmart

Photo: CoverGirl
STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | NARS Audacious Lipstick in Charlotte
NARS Audacious Lipstick in Charlotte

Charlotte Rampling is a legend in film and theater, so it should come as no surprise that NARS would cement her iconic status with a lipstick shade.

$34 at NARS

Photo: NARS Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick in Drake
Tom Ford Boys & Girls Lipstick in Drake

Drake isn't just topping the Billboard charts. When Tom Ford released his epic "Boys & Girls" lipstick collection, this quickly became one of the best-selling shades.

$36 at Tom Ford Beauty

Photo: Tom Ford Beauty
STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | Lush Catastrophe Cosmetic Face Mask
Lush Catastrophe Cosmetic Face Mask

Who could forget Valentina's famous final lip-sync during season 9 of "Rupaul's Drag Race?" The description of this mask reads "I'd like to keep it on please," the same words murmured by the drag queen when he was asked to remove his mask before performing.

Photo: Lush Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | Coco Eau de Parfum Spray
Coco Eau de Parfum Spray

Coco Chanel was arguably the first public figure to stamp her beauty products with her very own name. Today, this perfume remains an iconic and top-selling scent in the fragrance world.

$130 at Chanel

Photo: Chanel
STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | Cages Through the Ages Lip Gloss
Cages Through the Ages Lip Gloss

We're not sure who asked for pictures of Nicolas Cage through the ages, but that's what you're getting if you order any of these cruelty-free nude lip glosses, first released in honor of the actor's 50th birthday.

$2-$9 at Shiro Cosmetics

STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | Elizabeth & James Nirvana Amethyst
Elizabeth & James Nirvana Amethyst

It's long been rumored that Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen named their fragrance line after younger sister Elizabeth Olsen.

$85 at Elizabeth & James

Photo: Elizabeth & James
STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | KKW Beauty Ultralight Beams Duo
KKW Beauty Ultralight Beams Duo

Kardashian's popular highlighter duos bear the same moniker as the most popular song off husband Kanye West's latest LP, "The Life of Pablo."

$32 at KKW Beauty

Photo: KKW Beauty
STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | Lush Pink Bath Bomb
Lush Pink Bath Bomb

One of Lush's first bath bombs pays homage to the legendary "Think Pink" opening sequence of Audrey Hepburn's classic film, "Funny Face."

$8.95 at Lush

Photo: Lush Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Beauty Products Named After Celebrities | Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Purple Rain
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Purple Rain

There have been countless beauty products named after Prince songs, but as of today, only a few remain in stock, including ABH's top-rated lip gloss.

$16 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills

