12 Makeup Products You Didn’t Know Were Named After or Inspired by Celebrities

It’s impossible to deny the influence celebs have over the makeup we use, from Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic red pout to Coco Chanel‘s namesake perfume and Kim Kardashian‘s hundred million-dollar beauty brand. If they’re not creating the collections themselves, brands are evoking the essence of these A-listers with product names that elicit more excitement than the standard moniker.

Ahead are 12 non-discontinued products you may not have known (or simply forgot) were inspired by high-profile faces. Although celebrity makeup collaborations sort of force brands to throw their name on products, these select few are also more lucrative than most.