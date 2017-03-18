StyleCaster
Meet The Future of Makeup: Double-Duty Beauty Products That Are Seriously Cool

Meet The Future of Makeup: Double-Duty Beauty Products That Are Seriously Cool

Meet The Future of Makeup: Double-Duty Beauty Products That Are Seriously Cool
Photo: ImaxTree

OK, I’m the first one to admit that most two-in-one products are complete, gimmicky crap. Maybe I’m jaded from a lifetime of disgusting letdowns (lookin’ at you, swirled peanut butter and jelly in a jar) and overly dramatic infomercials, but magical, mystical, makes-life-easier! products seem…dumb. And that’s especially true when it comes to beauty products. So when I saw a new wave of two-in-one, dual-ended beauty products makin’ their way onto the market, I was hella skeptical. Until I actually tried a few and realized how truly wrong I was.

MORE: 15 of Emma Watson’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

No, seriously. I’m not talking about the light-up lip glosses with hidden mirrors and shit, but smart, innovative products that make sense, like a lipstick with a built-in lip liner that lines as you swipe it on, or a kohl eyeshadow crayon with smudgy brush on the other end that creates a soft, easy smokey eye with pretty much zero effort. Yes, these things exist, and yes, you need to try them out for yourself, because they really do shave time off of your makeup routines.

MORE: 5 DIY Beauty Treatments You Can Make Using Coffee

So we rounded up our favorite double-duty products that seriously made our lives (and faces) a little easier to deal with, in hopes of making your lives and faces a bit easier, too. Click through to see them all, and then let your faith in two-in-ones be restored (except for you, Smucker’s. We’ll never trust you again).

MORE: 17 Celebs You Didn’t Know Have Insanely Pretty Curly Hair

A one-swipe eyeshadow palette
A one-swipe eyeshadow palette

Benefit They're Real! Big Sexy Eye Kit, $36; at Benefit

Photo: Benefit
A creamy contour and highlighting stick
A creamy contour and highlighting stick

Milani Contour & Highlight Cream & Liquid Duo, $11; at Milani

Photo: Milani
A creamy shadow crayon and smudge brush
A creamy shadow crayon and smudge brush

Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye, $14; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
An eyeshadow-and-liner combo
An eyeshadow-and-liner combo

Tarte the Eye Architect Liner & Shadow, $24; at Tarte

Photo: Tarte
An under-eye concealer and highlighter
An under-eye concealer and highlighter

E.l.f. Under Eye Concealer & Highlighter, $3; at E.l.f.

Photo: E.l.f.
A dual-ended liquid liner and smudgy kajal shadow stick
A dual-ended liquid liner and smudgy kajal shadow stick

Palladio Fifty-Fifty Cat-Eye Liquid Liner + Smoky Kajal, $15; at Palladio

Photo: Palladio
A dual-ended lip liner and lipstick
A dual-ended lip liner and lipstick

Tom Ford Lip Contour Duo, $53; at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford
A contour-and-highlight pencil for the eyes
A contour-and-highlight pencil for the eyes

Essence Contouring Eye Pencil, $3.49; at Ulta

Photo: Essence
A creamy lipstick with a built-in lip liner tip
A creamy lipstick with a built-in lip liner tip

Benefit They're Real! Double the Lip, $20; at Benefit

Photo: Benefit
A dual-ended smudgy pencil liner and liquid liner
A dual-ended smudgy pencil liner and liquid liner

Models Own I-Definer Eyeliner Duo, $9.99; at Ulta

Photo: Models Own
A face primer and all-over skin balm
A face primer and all-over skin balm

Wander Beauty Rise and Prime Balm and Primer Duo, $39; at Wander Beauty

Photo: Wander Beauty
A matching lipstick and lip liner duo
A matching lipstick and lip liner duo

Sephora Collection Contour & Color Liner and Lipstick Duo, $16; at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
12 Double-Duty Beauty Product to Get Ready Faster
12 Double-Duty Beauty Product to Get Ready Faster

These double duty beauty products are the secret to getting ready faster.
