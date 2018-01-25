13 Beauty Products Celebs Use to Stay Fresh-Faced on Stage

Even in the dead of winter, we prefer makeup that won’t slide off our face. Yes, there are innumerable formulas that claim to be oil-free, but the truth is we don’t have the time or money to try every single one. So who better to snag recommendations from than the celebrities who spend their time moving and shaking on stage? Thanks to trusty makeup artists and skin experts, the products they use under the flashing lights aren’t just camera-friendly; they’re also sweatproof and pack plenty of staying power.

And with the Grammy Awards swiftly approaching, we can’t wait to see what makeup magic artists such as Sza and Lady Gaga will conjure up for their highly anticipated performances. In the meantime, we’re taking notes from them and a slew of other singers with beauty expertise. Ahead are some of the products our favorites use to stay fresh-faced.