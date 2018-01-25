13 Beauty Products Celebs Use to Stay Fresh-Faced on Stage

Even in the dead of winter, we prefer makeup that won’t slide off our face. Yes, there are innumerable formulas that claim to be oil-free, but the truth is we don’t have the time or money to try every single one. So who better to snag recommendations from than the celebrities who spend their time moving and shaking on stage? Thanks to trusty makeup artists and skin experts, the products they use under the flashing lights aren’t just camera-friendly; they’re also sweatproof and pack plenty of staying power.
And with the Grammy Awards swiftly approaching, we can’t wait to see what makeup magic artists such as Sza and Lady Gaga will conjure up for their highly anticipated performances. In the meantime, we’re taking notes from them and a slew of other singers with beauty expertise. Ahead are some of the products our favorites use to stay fresh-faced.
Giorgio Armani Power Fabric Foundation
In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Demi Lovato’s makeup artist Jill Powell said, "Because of the velvet-matte finish of the foundation, it lasts throughout the day and even performances."
Marc Jacobs Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon
In an interview with InStyle, Lady Gaga’s makeup artist Sarah Tanno said the singer "wears it because the colors never bleed."
SheaMoisture African Black Soap
While chatting with Vogue in 2017, Sza revealed that she uses black soap and hemp oil to keep her skin gleaming on and off stage.
“You don’t have to wonder or wish to do things, you just have to be active about caring for yourself."
Marc Jacobs Magic Marc'er Liquid Eyeliner
Ever wonder what the secret to Adele’s signature cat eye is? While speaking with E! News in 2017, her makeup artist revealed that he uses this precision applicator to keep her makeup on point while touring.
Vita Liberata Self Tanning Anti Age Serum
When Alicia Keys first decided to adopt a (mostly) makeup-free lifestyle, her go-to skin guru Sharon McGlinchey revealed to W Magazine that she uses this potion to give her a warm, natural-looking glow on stage.
Urban Decay De-Slick Setting Spray
Who could forget Pink’s epic performance at the 2017 VMAs?! Her longtime makeup artist Kathy Jeung revealed to Billboard that she was able to keep her makeup in place thanks to what she called her "hero product" of the night.
Lit Cosmetics Glitter
Kesha has been a longtime advocate for cruelty-free beauty. While speaking with Teen Vogue about her go-to products, she and her makeup artist Vittorio Masecchia said, "We absolutely adore these glitters and the range of shades and sizes they come in"
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter
Since launching her makeup brand in 2017, Rihanna hasn't worn much of anything else on and off stage. In an interview with InStyle, she revealed that this was her favorite product.
“I put it on my eyes, cheeks, and body. It goes on smooth, and the texture is superfine, almost like liquid—plus it’s extremely high-shine. There’s a ton of different colors,” she said.
Tom Ford Cream and Powder Eye Color
In a recent interview with Byrdie, Tinashe said that she loves this product because "it glistens and glitters and glows for you.... But it's also kind of natural in the sense that it's not pink or blue or anything like that."
L'Oréal Paris Infallible Total Cover Foundation
Yes, even Jennifer Lopez loves drugstore makeup. Last year, her makeup artist Mary Phillips revealed on Instagram that she preps the singer's skin with this affordable foundation before a Vegas performance.
$12.99 at Ulta
Revlon ColorStay Makeup
When it was announced that Gwen Stefani would be a spokeswoman for Revlon, she told Cosmopolitan, "When you're on stage, you sweat and that's one of your big worries. You want to be emotional and connect with your audience, rather than worrying about your makeup. That's why the formula of the Revlon ColorStay Makeup is so incredible."
$7.49 at Target
CoverGirl Ready, Set Gorgeous Foundation
During her "Prismatic" tour, Katy Perry’s makeup artist Todd Delano told People he loves this formula "because it’s oil-free and will stay matte." To make it really stick, he would finish with a thin layer of setting powder.
$8.79, at Walgreens
Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kit
Up and comer Lizzo is known for her glamorous makeup on stage, but the one product that makes her feel ultra-confident is this shimmery palette. She told Refinery 29, “We actually got that from a girl who was touring with us. She bought it, and it was so poppin’ that we started using it. Eventually, I loved it so much I got it for myself.”
$40 at Anastasia Beverly Hills
