11 Beauty Products Celebs Actually Love and Don’t Just Endorse

Truth be told, celebrity guidance has weaved its way into various aspects of my life. Before you judge me, know that celebrities have lives outside of the public eye, too. They fight, they love, they drive, they eat— you know, a normal human life. The things they know from constant societal pressure and longer years lived than me, come in handy for this regular gal. From Bette Davis advising me what road I should take to get to Hollywood or Rihanna telling me to “enjoy all that YOU are” after a heartbreak, I feel like I can trust them.
My trust wavers in one category, though: beauty. More often than not, I come across a celeb raving about a line or product only to find out they’re a sponsor with no real personal connection to it. It becomes a delicate path to traverse where I don’t know if the product is as quality as they say or if they’re just trying to generate revenue. No shame to the hustle of these ladies, but I’d rather know what they genuinely use—and love—to achieve their envy-worthy glow and glam.
It took a little digging, but I found 11 lovely ladies who may promote products, but also share others they use simply because they love them. From skin care to hair necessities, these products are now at the top of my list (I mean who doesn’t want to have Adriana Lima’s skin?). Take a look for yourself and know these celebs actually love the products which means you’ll love them, too.
Teyana Taylor and Urban Skin RX Purifying Pumpkin Pore Mask
Taylor posted on Instagram a photo of herself using the product and said "loving my pumpkin purifying pore mask, this shit is the best and its self warming, keep ah bish skin feeling all nice & shit 😩😩😩😩😍😍😍😍😍 ummmm @urbanskinrx can u send me like 10 more of these? Oh a travel size as well???? Thank youuuuu #UrbanSkinRX#MelaninExperts AND THIS AINT NO DAMN AD.... I really use this shit 😂😂😂😂😂"
Urban Skin RX Purifying Pumpkin Pore Mask
Shay Mitchell and Kelley Baker Brows Brow Defining Pencil
In a coordinated post with Byrdie, Mitchell raved about Kelley Baker Brows and said, "Her products are my absolute favorite. They come in cool colors and you have really good brush to brush them out." Weirdly enough, she also uses it to enhance her mole.
Kelley Baker Brows Brow Defining Pencil
Gabrielle Union and Mirigal High Voltage Oil
She once told Racked, "And for day, I just started using Mirigal oil. I put it under my makeup, and it’s amazing." It's an all over elixir that helps with scars and spots while also giving you a fresh glow.
Mirigal High Voltage Oil
January Jones and Shani Darden Resurface Retinol Reform
Jones once explained to InStyle, "I have sensitive skin, and this retinol product doesn't irritate it at all. It gets rid of blemishes and wrinkles. It's been a game changer in my skin care routine."
Shani Darden Resurface Retinol Reform
Mila Kunis and Frederic Malle Editions de Parfums Carnal Flower
In an interview with Style Craze, Kunis said her weakness is fragrances, with her favorite being Frederic Malle Editions de Parfums Carnal Flower. The main scents are a powerful mix of tuberose and white musk.
Frederic Malle Editions de Parfums Carnal Flower
Olivia Culpo and Sorme Lip Liner
Revealing her five must-haves, Culpo shared with Byrdie her need for lip liner: "Lip liner for me is a staple in my beauty kit. Right now I'm loving this Sorme pencil liner in Tease. I also use coconut oil with my lip liner sometimes to create a really natural long-lasting stain."
Sorme Lip Liner
Adriana Lima and Omorovicza's Thermal Cleansing Balm
She told Harper's Bazaar it "works amazingly for drawing out impurities from my skin. I put it on and then use a serum and a hydrating cream to ensure my face stays in really good condition."
Omorovicza's Thermal Cleansing Balm
Ashley Tisdale and Creme de La Mer
Tisdale posted a photo on her Instagram of her "Skin care, the most important thing besides water." Appearing a lot was the brand La Mer and their classic Creme de La Mer, which is said to transform skin instantly.
Creme de La Mer
Jourdan Dunn and Pixi Skin Treats Glow Tonic
Dunn also posted a photo to her Instagram about her beauty essentials and Pixi showed up twice. The Glow Tonic is a toner that helps to brighten complexion and give an all around glow. She made sure to let us know it wasn't sponsored: "*SIDE Note* this isn't a promoted post none of these brands are paying me to post! I just feel like sharing."
Pixi Skin Treats Glow Tonic
Kylie Jenner and Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Jenner posted to her acne routine to Snapchat, with the main product being Badescu's Drying Lotion. She advises to not shake it before applying and we'll take her flawless skin's word for it.
Mario Badescu Drying Lotion
Vanessa Hudgens and EcoTools Perfecting Blender Duo
Okay, so Hudgens has technically worked with the brand, but her user-friendly tip is just too good to pass up. She once told People Magazine, "These makeup sponges have a round side to really smooth out your foundation and an edge so you can get right underneath your eyes."
EcoTools Perfecting Blender Duo
