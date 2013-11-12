Beauty Products You Can Borrow from Babies

For people with sensitive skin, finding products that won’t make you break out, dry out, or give you a rash can be a challenge. So, why not turn to the ones made for those with the most sensitive skin of all? Yes, we’re talking about stealing, er, borrowing, beauty products from babies.

Here are five super gentle alternatives that will keep irritation at bay — and leave your skin baby smooth.

1. Aquaphor

Also called Petrolatum, this product is often used to protect babies’ sensitive skin. However, according to Dr. Meghan O’Brien, consulting dermatologist for Physicians Formula, it’s also a great lip balm. It does not have menthol, camphor or other irritating ingredients and provides a great barrier protection for the lips.

2. Baby Shampoo

For those who tend to have drier scalps, baby shampoo is a gentle alternative, as it doesn’t contain sodium lauryl sulfate, which is a cleaning agent found in most shampoos. However, if you use a lot of product in your hair, you may need to switch back to the “adult” stuff, as baby shampoo may not be strong enough to properly clean away heavy sprays and texture creams.

3. Cetaphil

O’Brien says that while this cream is gentle enough for babies, it’s great moisturizing properties can be used as a night cream — especially if you use anti-aging treatments that contain retinoids or alpha hydroxy acids. Apply it at night to restore the skin’s moisture and repair its barrier function.

4. Baby Sunscreen

SPF designed for babies and kids contain only physical sunscreens which block UV rays (titanium dioxide and zinc oxide) as opposed to chemical sunscreens found in many adult products, O’Brien explains. Irritation or allergic reaction to chemical sunscreens is a common problem among adults, she says, so if you tend to have issues with SPF, try the baby versions instead.

5. Baby Oil

Also known as mineral oil, this gentle moisturizer doesn’t penetrate the skin the way other oils and heavy lotions do, but rather sits on top of it. For this reason, this oil, which is also non-comedogenic (it won’t clog your pores), provides a great way to lock-in moisture without causing irritation.

Image via CPO-Photography/Flickr