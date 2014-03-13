Secret Beauty Ingredient: Apricot

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
We all know that apricots are filled with all kinds of vitamins that provide your body with endless heath benefits, but did you know that apricots can also make a huge difference in your skin? Because they’re rich with vitamins A, B, and C, this power fruit has the ability to moisturize and revitalize your skin.
Apricots are a hidden gem in many fantastic beauty products, and above, we put together a list of our favorites. Click through the products above and let us know which one is on your must-try list!
With the ingredients apricot and shea butter, the Josie Maran Hand Cream will leave your hands not only feeling great, but smelling great, too.
Josie Maran Intensive Hand Cream, $22, Sephora.com
Our feet have a tough job. We force them into high heels and order them to take us from A to B, while often forgetting to repay them for their hard work. Stop and treat your feet with Clarisonic's Pedi-Balm and say goodbye to dry, calloused feet.
Clarisonic Pedi Balm, $27, Sephora.com
Give Caldrea's Body Wash a try and your skin will thank you. It won't strip your skin like some other washes and it'll leave you smelling fresh and clean all day long.
Caldrea Apricot Body Wash, $18, Birchbox.com
Murad's Cleansing Cream will protect and soften your skin while helping to restore your skin's natural glow.
Murad Cleansing Cream, $36, Sephora.com
The ultra rich body cream by L'Occitane will provide instense hydration to your skin all day long, without any unwanted greasy residue.
L'Occitane Body Cream, $44, Sephora.com
Use the Pro Genius Treatment Oil by Nude Skincare and give yourself the gift of smooth, hydrated, and radiant skin.
Nude Skin Care Treatment Oil, $78, sephora.com
If your skin is in desperate need of hydration, then Origin's Drink Up Mask is just the glass of water your face has been thirsting for.
Origins Drink Up 10-Minute Mask, $24, Sephora.com
At one point or another, we all considered this scrub to be the focal point in our skincare regimen. The St. Ives Apricot Scrub will leave your skin instantly soft, smooth and glowing.
St. Ives Invigorating Apricot Scrub, $3.39, Target.com