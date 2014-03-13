Secret Beauty Ingredient: Apricot

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

We all know that apricots are filled with all kinds of vitamins that provide your body with endless heath benefits, but did you know that apricots can also make a huge difference in your skin? Because they’re rich with vitamins A, B, and C, this power fruit has the ability to moisturize and revitalize your skin.

Apricots are a hidden gem in many fantastic beauty products, and above, we put together a list of our favorites. Click through the products above and let us know which one is on your must-try list!

