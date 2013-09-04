Beauty Product Staples: Our Fashion Week Survival Guide

New York Fashion Week has arrived. Well, technically, it starts tomorrow – but unlike most things in fashion that arrive late, NYFW arrives early every season, filling the days before with back-to-back events. And while before we start to run from show to show, we tend to stock our bathroom shelves with quick (yet efficient) beauty products that will keep us looking alive and well as we get through the week. While we know that you may not be in quite the same boat we are (shoving your way into a backstage trailer), we also know that your lives get just as hectic – so you need some reliable products to save you in the most stressful of situations.
Above are the staples that we turn to when it comes to our “high stress” times. From face masks to liquid liners, this week calls for products that will leave us looking great (okay, we’ll take presentable), in five minutes flat. Let us know what you rely on in the comments below!
This magical little eyeliner has three little prongs to help you get in between your lashes for that model-worthy look. Or, you can simply turn the pen to the side for one quick swipe. (Clarins 3-Dot Liner, $26, Nordstrom.com)
A sure-fire way to a statement makeup look is with a bold, colored liner. We love Dolce and Gabbana's Dahlia liner because it's quick and easy to apply (the brush requires little application effort) and the soft shimmer in the plum hue makes everyone's eyes pop. (Dolce and Gabbana Liquid Liner in Dahlia, $34, Sephora.com)
Everyone has those nights where they just can't make it into the bathroom to wash off their face, and fashion week is full of them. Grab these makeup remover wipes so you won't feel so guilty in the morning. (Garnier Sensitive Skin Face Wipes, $4.99, Target.com)
We're always on the hunt for the perfect nail color, and this new polish from Jin Soon's Tibi collaboration is to-die-for. The deep burgundy hue has just a hint of shimmer and can be topped off with a matte top coat to get really on trend for fall. (Jin Soon Nail Polish in Jasper, $18, Spake.nk)
Kerastase's new line of styling products includes some key staples, but our favorite is the Spray-a-Porter, which gives your hair that perfect beach curl, without that salty, dry texture. (Kerastase Spray-a-Porter, $35, Kerastase.com)
Everyone loves a long, lush lash, and this mascara delivers. This is a big statement coming from us, but this brush wows us every time we use it. Featuring a "wing-like" brush (hence the name butterfly) the bristles are longest near the outer end, where they would hit your outer lashes - the ones you want to be the longest. Trust us, these will give you long, gorgeous lashes in a flash. (L'Oreal Butterfly Effect Mascara, $8.99, out October)
This mini anti-aging kit from La Prairie may be up there on the price scale, but it includes product for your eyes and lips, and can fit in your purse – perfect for late nights or long weeks where you literally feel the wrinkles creeping up on you. (La Prairie Eye and Lip Anti-Aging Kit, $150, Saksfifthavenue.com)
This new lipstick from MAC Cosmetics is based off of the texture of the famous Ruby Woo, so you know it will look great, and last – plus there are eight lust-worthy shades to choose from! (MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Steady Going, out September 12, maccosmetics.com)
Every girl needs a great dry shampoo on hand to extend her blowouts (or let's be honest, for sleeping in), and this one from Nexxus smells great, helps with volume, and even battles aging hair – if that's a concern you have! (Nexxus Dry Shampoo, $17.99, Ulta.com)
Let's be honest, you're not going to find a better face mask than the Facial Treatment from SK-II. Although you'll look like a ghost when you have it on, your skin will glow with thanks afterwards. (SK-II Face Mask, $90, Sephora.com)