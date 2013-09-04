Beauty Product Staples: Our Fashion Week Survival Guide

New York Fashion Week has arrived. Well, technically, it starts tomorrow – but unlike most things in fashion that arrive late, NYFW arrives early every season, filling the days before with back-to-back events. And while before we start to run from show to show, we tend to stock our bathroom shelves with quick (yet efficient) beauty products that will keep us looking alive and well as we get through the week. While we know that you may not be in quite the same boat we are (shoving your way into a backstage trailer), we also know that your lives get just as hectic – so you need some reliable products to save you in the most stressful of situations.

Above are the staples that we turn to when it comes to our “high stress” times. From face masks to liquid liners, this week calls for products that will leave us looking great (okay, we’ll take presentable), in five minutes flat. Let us know what you rely on in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Editor Approved: Fashion Week Beauty Trends to Try

New York Fashion Week By the Numbers: Bumble and Bumble Edition

New York Fashion Week: The Twitter Handles You Need to Follow