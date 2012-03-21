10 Beauty Products You’ll Need To Get Your Skin Ready For Spring

Warmer weather is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, we can’t wait for florals, skirts, and sunglasses, but on the other hand, everything from our heads to our toes needs a bit of a facelift before we can flaunt our favorite arm-and-leg-bearing outfits. Exfoliation? Please. Moisturization? Yes, of course. A hint of a tan? Sign us up.
Understanding the beauty needs for 70 degree days, we put together our favorite products to make sure you spring into Spring smooth, polished, and ready to go. From Bethenny Frankel’s new line of Body Solutions to the cuticle cream for your Spring manis, we can’t wait to have an at-home spa day to get ready for outside lunches and long walks at sunset (a girl can dream right?).
We like to call this the "wonder jar." Use it to soothe, hydrate, and condition dry, rough skin on your heels, elbows, cuticles, or dry patches on your face or body. Basically, use it where ever for whatever. Beautiful.
($28, sephora.com)
Bethenny Frankel came up with this solution to the problem we all have: dead, dry, starved skin. Exfoliate your entire body with this body scrub that feeds your skin everything it needs.
($9.97, walmart.com)
Moisturizing your skin is one of the most important things you can do to make sure you'll your best at all times. This moisturizer from Aveeno does one better and gives you SPF 30 - perfect for Spring.
($13.59, drugstore.com)
With all of the bright lipstick trends coming around this Spring, your lips need to be smooth and hydrated so your lipstick will look flawless. Treat your lips to this Treat!
($8, amazon.com)
With all of the heat styling and highlighting your hair has been put through, it's begging for some TLC. This restorative hair mask is like giving your hair a makeover.
($40, folica.com)
Spring means one thing: time for dresses! This shave cream from eos is super moisturizing for even the driest legs, giving you perfect legs for dresses.
($4.99, drugstore.com)
After going through humidity, makeup, smog, and sweat, your pores are begging for air. Use this exfoliating scrub on your face once or twice a week to look fresh and smooth.
($18.50, sephora.com)
If you can't make it to the beach, at least you can look sun kissed with this gradual tan moisturizer from Nivea !
($6.87, walmart.com)
Buff away dead skin and give yourself a celeb-worthy pedicure with this exfoliating foot scrub.
($13, amazon.com)
Prep your nails for perfect Spring manicures with this cuticle cream from Burt's Bees. Your fingers will be the perfect canvas for the latest nail art craze.
($5.99, dermstore.com)