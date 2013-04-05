Beauty Product Giveaway: CEW Beauty Insiders’ Choice Awards Finalists Announced

When it comes to beauty product knowledge, few authorities are more well-versed than the Cosmetic Executive Women, more popularly known as CEW. Each year, the organization holds the CEW Beauty Insiders’ Choice Awards, the beauty industry’s highest honor, which are bestowed upon the products that have been innovative, high quality and all-around fantastic. This year there were 186 finalists in over 30 categories, spanning from skin care to lip treatments, and the finalists were chosen from over 650 products.

Winning products will be announced in May, but the finalists have us really excited for what’s to come. Some of the categories include bath and body, skin care, hair, makeup, nail products, and eco-friendly beauty. The innovative products range from Clinique’s QuickLiner to Aveda’s Stress Fix to Living Proof’s Restore Targeted Repair Cream and St. Tropez Self Tan Mousse, with many, many more in the running for the awards.

Needless to say, we’re pretty giddy about the roundup, and we’re guessing you are too – check out the full list below. Plus, we have good news, for you beauty junkies – we’re giving away some of the best finalists the CEW has to offer, and all you have to do to enter is follow the steps below!

The 2013 CEW Beauty Awards Finalists are:

BATH AND BODY

Bath and Body Mass

Aveeno – Positively Ageless® Skin Strengthening Body Cream

Burt’s Bees® – Ultimate Care Hand Cream

Dove – Visible Care™ Toning Crème Body Wash with Nutrium Moisture™

Eucerin – Professional Repair Lotion NIVEA – Touch of Renewal Vaseline® – Total Moisture®

Bath and Body Prestige

AERIN – Rose Hand and Body Cream

Aveda – Stress Fix™ Soaking Salts

Bliss – Fatgirlsixpack

Darphin – Nourishing Satin Oil Laura Mercier – Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème philosophy – Living Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel

SKINCARE

Acne Treatment

CLEAN & CLEAR® – Advantage® Oil Absorbing Treatment

GLAMGLOW – Super-mud Clearing Treatment

Murad Skincare, Inc. – Overnight Soothing Gel for Red, Irritated Skin

Neutrogena Corporation – All-in-one Acne Control Treatment philosophy – Clear Days Ahead Overnight Repair Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Pads Yes To Tomatoes – Blemish Clearing Facial Towelettes

Anti-Aging Mass

Avon – Anew Clinical Pro Line Eraser Treatment

La Roche-Posay – Redermic [C] for Normal to Combination Skin

L’Oréal Paris – Revitalift Triple Power Serum

Olay – Pro-x Even Skin Tone Spot Fading Treatment Palmer’s – Cocoa Butter Formula Eventone Dark Spot Corrector RoC® – Retinol Correxion® Max Wrinkle Resurfacing System

Anti-Aging Prestige

Elizabeth Arden – Prevage Anti-aging + Intensive Repair Daily Serum

Estée Lauder – Perfectionist [CP+R] Wrinkle Lifting/Firming Serum

NARS Cosmetics – Skin Optimal Brightening Concentrate

Origins – Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-bright Skin Tone Correcting Serum philosophy – Full of Promise Treatment Duo for Uplifting Days and Volumizing Nights Shiseido Cosmetics America – White Lucent Intensive Spot Targeting Serum

Cleanser & Scrub

Aveeno – Ultra-calming® Makeup Removing Wipes

Cetaphil – Dermacontrol Foam Wash

Clarisonic – Acne Daily Clarifying Cleanser

Fresh, Inc. – Rose Cleansing Foam NARS Cosmetics – Skin Double Refining Exfoliator Neutrogena Corporation – Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser

Eye Treatment Mass

Avon – Anew Genics Eye Treatment

Burt’s Bees® – Intense Hydration Eye Cream

La Roche-Posay – Redermic [C] Eyes

L’Oréal Paris – Revitalift Triple Power Eye Treatment Olay – Regenerist Micro-sculpting Eye & Lash Duo Simple Skincare – Revitalizing Eye Roll-on

Eye Treatment Prestige

Clinique – Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector

Elizabeth Arden – Ceramide Premiere Intense Moisture & Renewal Regeneration Eye Cream

KORRES® – Wild Rose Instant Brightening Eye Treatment

Lancôme – Génifique Eye Light-Pearl Origins – Plantscription™ Anti-aging Eye Cream philosophy – Miracle Worker Miraculous Anti-aging Retinoid Eye Repair

Shiseido Cosmetics America – Benefiance Wrinkleresist 24 Intensive Eye Contour Cream

Lip Treatment

Aquaphor – Lip Repair + Protect

Burt’s Bees® – Ultra Moisturizing Lip Treatment

Fresh, Inc. – Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy

NIVEA Lip Care – A Kiss of Olive Oil and Lemon Vaseline® – Lip Therapy® Mini Cocoa Butter Vivant Skin Care – Maxilip Lip Plumper

Moisturizer Mass

Aveeno – Positively Ageless® Correcting Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30

Burt’s Bees® – Intense Hydration Night Cream

Cetaphil – Dermacontrol Moisturizer SPF 30

Neutrogena Corporation – Naturals Multi-vitamin Nourishing Moisturizer Olay – Regenerist Micro-sculpting Cream Reformulation Simple Skincare – Hydrating Light Moisturizer

Moisturizer Prestige

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics – BB Cream SPF 35

Clinique – Moisture Surge Intense Skin Fortifying Hydrator

KORRES® – Wild Rose + Vitamin C Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial

M∙A∙C Cosmetics – Prep + Prime Beauty Balm Compact SPF 30 Origins – Make a Difference™ Plus + Rejuvenating Moisturizer Shiseido Cosmetics America – Bio-performance Advanced Super Restoring Cream

Skincare Tools

BMR – Facial Toner

Clarisonic – Aria Sonic Skin Cleansing Brush

LightStim International Inc. – Light Stim for Wrinkles

NuFACE – Trinity Skin Boosting System with Microcurrent and Red LED Serious Skin Care – Microcurrent + Facial Toning System Tweezerman – Folding Foot Smoother

Sun Product

Clarins USA – UV Plus HP SPF 40 Day Screen Tint

Elizabeth Arden – Prevage Triple Defense Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 50+++

La Roche-Posay – Anthelios 50 Tinted Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid

Neutrogena Corporation – Wet Skin Lotion SPF 45 Shiseido Cosmetics America – Urban Environment Oil-free UV Protector SPF 42 St. Tropez – Self Tan Dark Bronzing Mousse

HAIR

Hair Care Product

Aveda – Invati™ Scalp Revitalizer

Aveeno – Pure Renewal™ Dry Shampoo

Kérastase Paris – Elixir Ultime Thé Imperial

Living Proof – Restore Targeted Repair Cream Ojon™- Rare Blend Oil Total Hair Therapy Zotos International – Purite Healthy Color Protect Shampoo

Hair Coloring Product

Garnier – Nutrisse Nourishing Color Foam

John Frieda Hair Care – Precision Foam Colour Salon Blends

L’Oréal Paris – Healthy Look Crème Gloss Color

Rita Hazan New York – Foaming Color Gloss in Tones Down Brassiness Vidal Sassoon – Pro Series Precision Mix™ Color Crème Permanent Color Formula Zotos International – Age Beautiful Anti-aging Demi Permanent Hair Color

Hair Styling Product

Aveda – Pure Abundance Style Prep

Bumble and bumble – Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil

Living Proof – Prime Style Extender

Ojon™ – Super Sleek Restorative Blowout Perfector Pantene Pro-V – Daily Moisture Renewal Silky Moisture Whip Zotos International – Flat Iron Addict

MAKEUP

Eye Product Mass

Almay – Wake-up Eyeliner + Highlighter

COVERGIRL – Lashblast Clump Crusher Mascara

L’Oréal Paris – Infallible Eye Shadow

Maybelline New York – The Mega Plush Mascara by Volum’ Express Mascara Revlon – Colorstay™ 16 Hour Eyeshadow Quads Sonia Kashuk for Target® – Long Wear Gel Eye Liner Twist Up

Eye Product Prestige

Clinique – Quickliner for Eyes Intense

Dior Beauty – Diorshow New Look Mascara

Elizabeth Arden – Prevage Clinical Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum

M∙A∙C Cosmetics – In Extreme Dimension Lash NARS Cosmetics – Eyeliner Stylo Shiseido Cosmetics America – Perfect Mascara Full Definition

Face Product Mass

COVERGIRL – Covergirl + Olay Tone Rehab 2-in-1 Foundation

La Roche-Posay – Anthelios 50 Primer Daily Anti-aging Primer with Sunscreen

L’Oréal Paris – True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation

Maybelline New York – Dream Bouncy Blush in Rose Petal Neutrogena Corporation – Shine Control Liquid Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sonia Kashuk for Target® – Illuminating Bronzer in Goddess

Face Product Prestige

bareMinerals – Ready SPF 20 Foundation

Bobbi Brown Cosmetics – Long-wear Even Finish Foundation SPF 15

M∙A∙C Cosmetics – Prep + Prime Natural Radiance

Shiseido Cosmetics America – Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 17 Smashbox Cosmetics – Photo Finish More Than Primer Dark Spot Correcting YSL Beaute – Le Teint Touche Éclat

Lip Product Mass

Avon – Shine Attract Lipstick

COVERGIRL – Jumbo Gloss Balm

L’Oréal Paris – Colour Caresse by Colour Riche Luminous

Revlon – Just Bitten Kissable™ Balm Stain Rimmel London – Lasting Finish by Kate Moss Lipstick Sonia Kashuk for Target® – Satin Luxe Lip Color with SPF 16

Lip Product Prestige

Dior Beauty – Addict Extreme Lipstick

Laura Mercier – Crème Smooth Lip Colour

M∙A∙C Cosmetics – Cremesheen Glass

Shiseido Cosmetics America – Lacquer Rouge Smashbox Cosmetics – Be Legendary Matte Lipstick YSL Beaute – Rouge Pur Couture Vernis à Lèvres Glossy Stain

MEN’S GROOMING

Dove – Men + Care® Clean Defense Body and Face Wash

Gillette – Fusion Proglide Clear Shave Gel

Jack Black LLC – Dry Erase™ Ultra-calming Face Cream

Kiehl’s Since 1851 – Facial Fuel UV Guard SPF 50+ Lab Series Skincare for Men – Instant Skin Booster Neutrogena Corporation – Men® Skin Clearing Acne Wash

NAIL PRODUCT

COVERGIRL – Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss

Deborah Lippmann™ – Gel Lab Set

Essie Cosmetics, Ltd – Penny Talk Nail Color

JINsoon – Top Gloss Sally Hansen – Salon Instagel Strips™ The New Black – Rock ‘n’ Roll Royalty Kit

SCENT

Men’s Scent

Aramis and Designer Fragrances – Zegna Essenze – Italian Bergamot

Bond No. 9 New York – Sag Harbor Eau de Parfum

Diptyque – Volutes Eau de Toilette

Giorgio Armani Beauty – Armani Code Ultimate Issey Miyake – L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme Sport Viktor & Rolf Parfums – Spicebomb

Women’s Scent Mass

Avon – Unplugged for Her

Cherry Vanilla – Body Mist

Coty Beauty – Closer by Halle Berry

Demeter Fragrance Library – Dragon Fruit Pick-me-up Cologne Spray mark. – Very Sassy Eau de Parfum Spray Roger&Gallet – Fleur d’Osmanthus Fragrant Water

Women’s Scent Prestige

Aramis and Designer Fragrances – Donna Karan Woman

Bond No. 9 New York – Central Park West Eau de Parfum

Coty Prestige – Dot Marc Jacobs

Dior Beauty – Miss Dior Le Parfum Elizabeth Arden – Viva La Juicy La Fleur Hermès – L’Ambre des Merveilles Eau de Parfum

Narciso Rodriguez Parfums – ‘For Her’ Eau de Toilette Délicate

INDIE BEAUTY AWARD

Blind Barber

GLAMGLOW

IT COSMETICS

Julep™

Swedish Skin Care

Tata Harper Skincare

ECO BEAUTY AWARD*

Aveda – Stress Fix™

Jane Iredale Mineral Cosmetics – Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream

Josie Maran Cosmetics

La Fresh Eco-Beauty – Oil Free Face Cleanser (Scented)

Nature’s Gate – Facial Care Collection

Naturopathica Holistic Health – Plant Stem Cell Serum

Nourish – Organic Food For Healthy Skin

Paula’s Choice – Earth Sourced Antioxidant-enriched Natural Moisturizer

Weleda North America – Body Lotions

Yves Rocher North America Inc – Culture Bio Certified Organic Shower Gels

* Sponsored by Givaudan and vetted by The Natural Step

QVC BEAUTY QUEST AWARD

BeautyRx Skincare by Dr. Schultz

Dermelect Cosmeceuticals

Neydharting Moor

Riiviva

Scalisi Skincare

Zotos International

