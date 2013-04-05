Beauty Product Giveaway: CEW Beauty Insiders’ Choice Awards Finalists Announced

When it comes to beauty product knowledge, few authorities are more well-versed than the Cosmetic Executive Women, more popularly known as CEW. Each year, the organization holds the CEW Beauty Insiders’ Choice Awards, the beauty industry’s highest honor, which are bestowed upon the products that have been innovative, high quality and all-around fantastic. This year there were 186 finalists in over 30 categories, spanning from skin care to lip treatments, and the finalists were chosen from over 650 products.
Winning products will be announced in May, but the finalists have us really excited for what’s to come. Some of the categories include bath and body, skin care, hair, makeup, nail products, and eco-friendly beauty. The innovative products range from Clinique’s QuickLiner to Aveda’s Stress Fix to Living Proof’s Restore Targeted Repair Cream and St. Tropez Self Tan Mousse, with many, many more in the running for the awards.
Needless to say, we’re pretty giddy about the roundup, and we’re guessing you are too – check out the full list below. Plus, we have good news, for you beauty junkies – we’re giving away some of the best finalists the CEW has to offer, and all you have to do to enter is follow the steps below!
The 2013 CEW Beauty Awards Finalists are:
BATH AND BODY
Bath and Body Mass
Aveeno – Positively Ageless® Skin Strengthening Body Cream
Burt’s Bees® – Ultimate Care Hand Cream
Dove – Visible Care™ Toning Crème Body Wash with Nutrium Moisture™
Eucerin – Professional Repair Lotion NIVEA – Touch of Renewal Vaseline® – Total Moisture®
Bath and Body Prestige
AERIN – Rose Hand and Body Cream
Aveda – Stress Fix™ Soaking Salts
Bliss – Fatgirlsixpack
Darphin – Nourishing Satin Oil Laura Mercier – Ambre Vanillé Soufflé Body Crème philosophy – Living Grace Shampoo, Bath & Shower Gel
SKINCARE
Acne Treatment
CLEAN & CLEAR® – Advantage® Oil Absorbing Treatment
GLAMGLOW – Super-mud Clearing Treatment
Murad Skincare, Inc. – Overnight Soothing Gel for Red, Irritated Skin
Neutrogena Corporation – All-in-one Acne Control Treatment philosophy – Clear Days Ahead Overnight Repair Salicylic Acid Acne Treatment Pads Yes To Tomatoes – Blemish Clearing Facial Towelettes
Anti-Aging Mass
Avon – Anew Clinical Pro Line Eraser Treatment
La Roche-Posay – Redermic [C] for Normal to Combination Skin
L’Oréal Paris – Revitalift Triple Power Serum
Olay – Pro-x Even Skin Tone Spot Fading Treatment Palmer’s – Cocoa Butter Formula Eventone Dark Spot Corrector RoC® – Retinol Correxion® Max Wrinkle Resurfacing System
Anti-Aging Prestige
Elizabeth Arden – Prevage Anti-aging + Intensive Repair Daily Serum
Estée Lauder – Perfectionist [CP+R] Wrinkle Lifting/Firming Serum
NARS Cosmetics – Skin Optimal Brightening Concentrate
Origins – Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins™ Mega-bright Skin Tone Correcting Serum philosophy – Full of Promise Treatment Duo for Uplifting Days and Volumizing Nights Shiseido Cosmetics America – White Lucent Intensive Spot Targeting Serum
Cleanser & Scrub
Aveeno – Ultra-calming® Makeup Removing Wipes
Cetaphil – Dermacontrol Foam Wash
Clarisonic – Acne Daily Clarifying Cleanser
Fresh, Inc. – Rose Cleansing Foam NARS Cosmetics – Skin Double Refining Exfoliator Neutrogena Corporation – Ultra Gentle Daily Cleanser
Eye Treatment Mass
Avon – Anew Genics Eye Treatment
Burt’s Bees® – Intense Hydration Eye Cream
La Roche-Posay – Redermic [C] Eyes
L’Oréal Paris – Revitalift Triple Power Eye Treatment Olay – Regenerist Micro-sculpting Eye & Lash Duo Simple Skincare – Revitalizing Eye Roll-on
Eye Treatment Prestige
Clinique – Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector
Elizabeth Arden – Ceramide Premiere Intense Moisture & Renewal Regeneration Eye Cream
KORRES® – Wild Rose Instant Brightening Eye Treatment
Lancôme – Génifique Eye Light-Pearl Origins – Plantscription™ Anti-aging Eye Cream philosophy – Miracle Worker Miraculous Anti-aging Retinoid Eye Repair
Shiseido Cosmetics America – Benefiance Wrinkleresist 24 Intensive Eye Contour Cream
Lip Treatment
Aquaphor – Lip Repair + Protect
Burt’s Bees® – Ultra Moisturizing Lip Treatment
Fresh, Inc. – Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy
NIVEA Lip Care – A Kiss of Olive Oil and Lemon Vaseline® – Lip Therapy® Mini Cocoa Butter Vivant Skin Care – Maxilip Lip Plumper
Moisturizer Mass
Aveeno – Positively Ageless® Correcting Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
Burt’s Bees® – Intense Hydration Night Cream
Cetaphil – Dermacontrol Moisturizer SPF 30
Neutrogena Corporation – Naturals Multi-vitamin Nourishing Moisturizer Olay – Regenerist Micro-sculpting Cream Reformulation Simple Skincare – Hydrating Light Moisturizer
Moisturizer Prestige
Bobbi Brown Cosmetics – BB Cream SPF 35
Clinique – Moisture Surge Intense Skin Fortifying Hydrator
KORRES® – Wild Rose + Vitamin C Advanced Brightening Sleeping Facial
M∙A∙C Cosmetics – Prep + Prime Beauty Balm Compact SPF 30 Origins – Make a Difference™ Plus + Rejuvenating Moisturizer Shiseido Cosmetics America – Bio-performance Advanced Super Restoring Cream
Skincare Tools
BMR – Facial Toner
Clarisonic – Aria Sonic Skin Cleansing Brush
LightStim International Inc. – Light Stim for Wrinkles
NuFACE – Trinity Skin Boosting System with Microcurrent and Red LED Serious Skin Care – Microcurrent + Facial Toning System Tweezerman – Folding Foot Smoother
Sun Product
Clarins USA – UV Plus HP SPF 40 Day Screen Tint
Elizabeth Arden – Prevage Triple Defense Shield Broad Spectrum SPF 50+++
La Roche-Posay – Anthelios 50 Tinted Mineral Ultra Light Sunscreen Fluid
Neutrogena Corporation – Wet Skin Lotion SPF 45 Shiseido Cosmetics America – Urban Environment Oil-free UV Protector SPF 42 St. Tropez – Self Tan Dark Bronzing Mousse
HAIR
Hair Care Product
Aveda – Invati™ Scalp Revitalizer
Aveeno – Pure Renewal™ Dry Shampoo
Kérastase Paris – Elixir Ultime Thé Imperial
Living Proof – Restore Targeted Repair Cream Ojon™- Rare Blend Oil Total Hair Therapy Zotos International – Purite Healthy Color Protect Shampoo
Hair Coloring Product
Garnier – Nutrisse Nourishing Color Foam
John Frieda Hair Care – Precision Foam Colour Salon Blends
L’Oréal Paris – Healthy Look Crème Gloss Color
Rita Hazan New York – Foaming Color Gloss in Tones Down Brassiness Vidal Sassoon – Pro Series Precision Mix™ Color Crème Permanent Color Formula Zotos International – Age Beautiful Anti-aging Demi Permanent Hair Color
Hair Styling Product
Aveda – Pure Abundance Style Prep
Bumble and bumble – Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil
Living Proof – Prime Style Extender
Ojon™ – Super Sleek Restorative Blowout Perfector Pantene Pro-V – Daily Moisture Renewal Silky Moisture Whip Zotos International – Flat Iron Addict
MAKEUP
Eye Product Mass
Almay – Wake-up Eyeliner + Highlighter
COVERGIRL – Lashblast Clump Crusher Mascara
L’Oréal Paris – Infallible Eye Shadow
Maybelline New York – The Mega Plush Mascara by Volum’ Express Mascara Revlon – Colorstay™ 16 Hour Eyeshadow Quads Sonia Kashuk for Target® – Long Wear Gel Eye Liner Twist Up
Eye Product Prestige
Clinique – Quickliner for Eyes Intense
Dior Beauty – Diorshow New Look Mascara
Elizabeth Arden – Prevage Clinical Lash + Brow Enhancing Serum
M∙A∙C Cosmetics – In Extreme Dimension Lash NARS Cosmetics – Eyeliner Stylo Shiseido Cosmetics America – Perfect Mascara Full Definition
Face Product Mass
COVERGIRL – Covergirl + Olay Tone Rehab 2-in-1 Foundation
La Roche-Posay – Anthelios 50 Primer Daily Anti-aging Primer with Sunscreen
L’Oréal Paris – True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Foundation
Maybelline New York – Dream Bouncy Blush in Rose Petal Neutrogena Corporation – Shine Control Liquid Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 20 Sonia Kashuk for Target® – Illuminating Bronzer in Goddess
Face Product Prestige
bareMinerals – Ready SPF 20 Foundation
Bobbi Brown Cosmetics – Long-wear Even Finish Foundation SPF 15
M∙A∙C Cosmetics – Prep + Prime Natural Radiance
Shiseido Cosmetics America – Radiant Lifting Foundation SPF 17 Smashbox Cosmetics – Photo Finish More Than Primer Dark Spot Correcting YSL Beaute – Le Teint Touche Éclat
Lip Product Mass
Avon – Shine Attract Lipstick
COVERGIRL – Jumbo Gloss Balm
L’Oréal Paris – Colour Caresse by Colour Riche Luminous
Revlon – Just Bitten Kissable™ Balm Stain Rimmel London – Lasting Finish by Kate Moss Lipstick Sonia Kashuk for Target® – Satin Luxe Lip Color with SPF 16
Lip Product Prestige
Dior Beauty – Addict Extreme Lipstick
Laura Mercier – Crème Smooth Lip Colour
M∙A∙C Cosmetics – Cremesheen Glass
Shiseido Cosmetics America – Lacquer Rouge Smashbox Cosmetics – Be Legendary Matte Lipstick YSL Beaute – Rouge Pur Couture Vernis à Lèvres Glossy Stain
MEN’S GROOMING
Dove – Men + Care® Clean Defense Body and Face Wash
Gillette – Fusion Proglide Clear Shave Gel
Jack Black LLC – Dry Erase™ Ultra-calming Face Cream
Kiehl’s Since 1851 – Facial Fuel UV Guard SPF 50+ Lab Series Skincare for Men – Instant Skin Booster Neutrogena Corporation – Men® Skin Clearing Acne Wash
NAIL PRODUCT
COVERGIRL – Outlast Stay Brilliant Nail Gloss
Deborah Lippmann™ – Gel Lab Set
Essie Cosmetics, Ltd – Penny Talk Nail Color
JINsoon – Top Gloss Sally Hansen – Salon Instagel Strips™ The New Black – Rock ‘n’ Roll Royalty Kit
SCENT
Men’s Scent
Aramis and Designer Fragrances – Zegna Essenze – Italian Bergamot
Bond No. 9 New York – Sag Harbor Eau de Parfum
Diptyque – Volutes Eau de Toilette
Giorgio Armani Beauty – Armani Code Ultimate Issey Miyake – L’Eau d’Issey Pour Homme Sport Viktor & Rolf Parfums – Spicebomb
Women’s Scent Mass
Avon – Unplugged for Her
Cherry Vanilla – Body Mist
Coty Beauty – Closer by Halle Berry
Demeter Fragrance Library – Dragon Fruit Pick-me-up Cologne Spray mark. – Very Sassy Eau de Parfum Spray Roger&Gallet – Fleur d’Osmanthus Fragrant Water
Women’s Scent Prestige
Aramis and Designer Fragrances – Donna Karan Woman
Bond No. 9 New York – Central Park West Eau de Parfum
Coty Prestige – Dot Marc Jacobs
Dior Beauty – Miss Dior Le Parfum Elizabeth Arden – Viva La Juicy La Fleur Hermès – L’Ambre des Merveilles Eau de Parfum
Narciso Rodriguez Parfums – ‘For Her’ Eau de Toilette Délicate
INDIE BEAUTY AWARD
Blind Barber
GLAMGLOW
IT COSMETICS
Julep™
Swedish Skin Care
Tata Harper Skincare
ECO BEAUTY AWARD*
Aveda – Stress Fix™
Jane Iredale Mineral Cosmetics – Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream
Josie Maran Cosmetics
La Fresh Eco-Beauty – Oil Free Face Cleanser (Scented)
Nature’s Gate – Facial Care Collection
Naturopathica Holistic Health – Plant Stem Cell Serum
Nourish – Organic Food For Healthy Skin
Paula’s Choice – Earth Sourced Antioxidant-enriched Natural Moisturizer
Weleda North America – Body Lotions
Yves Rocher North America Inc – Culture Bio Certified Organic Shower Gels
* Sponsored by Givaudan and vetted by The Natural Step
QVC BEAUTY QUEST AWARD
BeautyRx Skincare by Dr. Schultz
Dermelect Cosmeceuticals
Neydharting Moor
Riiviva
Scalisi Skincare
Zotos International
