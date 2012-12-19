Best Beauty Product Breakthroughs of 2012

Every year we make vast advancements with the technology of our beauty products – something that beauty junkies everywhere appreciate. From products just improving overall, to the rise of BB Creams (and now CC Creams) on the market, we’ve watched the beauty industry undergo massive technological innovation in just a short period of time. It’s an industry where science plays a major role, whether you’re talking about skin care or nail polish.

We’ve compiled what we consider were the biggest beauty breakthroughs of the past year. From hair products that help to battle the effects of aging to manicure kits that bring you gel manicures in your own home, we’ve had a pretty good year in the beauty industry. Flip through the slideshow above, and let us know below which products you think were breakthroughs in 2012.