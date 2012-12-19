Best Beauty Product Breakthroughs of 2012

Every year we make vast advancements with the technology of our beauty products – something that beauty junkies everywhere appreciate. From products just improving overall, to the rise of BB Creams (and now CC Creams) on the market, we’ve watched the beauty industry undergo massive technological innovation in just a short period of time. It’s an industry where science plays a major role, whether you’re talking about skin care or nail polish.
We’ve compiled what we consider were the biggest beauty breakthroughs of the past year. From hair products that help to battle the effects of aging to manicure kits that bring you gel manicures in your own home, we’ve had a pretty good year in the beauty industry. Flip through the slideshow above, and let us know below which products you think were breakthroughs in 2012.
Sally Hansen launched at-home gel manicures this year (in both sticker form and kit form) and we couldn't get enough. Rather than having to go to your salon, you can now get the gel look (and long-lasting effects) in the comfort of your home.
(Sally Hansen Salon Pro Gel Kits, $64.99, target.com)
Sarah Potempa's Beachwaver made us all step back and wonder how no one had invented such a curling iron yet. Not because it was a simple product to create – quite the opposite – but rather, because it made our lives so much easier.
(The Beachwaver, $199, sarahpotempa.com)
China Glaze's Tranzitions actually changes colors on your nails, reacting when a clear top coat is applied. This makes it easy to mix and match interesting color blocked nail art options!
(China Glaze Tranzitions, Available at Salons)
Essie's Repstyle isn't the only magnetic nail polish line that was produced this year (there were tons) but it's a great example of how far we've come with magnetic nail polish in just one year. This line makes sure that the magnetic effect causes your design to look like an animal print – and really works.
(Essie Repstyle Collection, $8, essie.com)
Stick-on eyeliner is the lazy girl's dream come true. This product gives you your dream cat eye (or jazzed up cat eye) with little to no effort.
(Eye Rock Designer Liner, $6.99, nailrock.com)
The new skin care line Lifeline uses Human Stem Cell extracts (from non-embroyotic cells) to help stimulate collagen in the skin.
(Lifeline Skin Care, $340-$97, lifelineskincare.com)
After a lot of hype about the amazing multi-purpose properties of BB Creams, we were introduced to CC Creams this year. The CC cream provides all of the same benefits of the BB Cream, with added coverage to conceal.
(Olay CC Cream, $20, walmart.com)
Oscar Blandi's Root Touch Up Pen helps to temporarily disguise any roots (or hide greys!) before you can make it back in to your colorist. Just basically buying you time in between touch-ups.
(Oscar Blandi Pronto Colore Touch Root Touch Up Pen, $23, nordstrom.com)
The Illumina Color Collection, recently launched in Wella salons, helps to not only protect hair (and remember, it's a hair dye) but also bring more luminosity to the hair, making it more reflective and gorgeous.
(Illumina Color, Available at Wella Salons)
Pantene broke boundaries with its AgeDefy line this year, creating a line of hair care that helps to not only repair effects of aging (i.e. brittle hair and breakage) but also prevent it.
(Pantene AgeDefy Collection, $8.99 each, drugstore.com)