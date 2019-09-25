Beauty Problem-Solvers You Never Knew You Needed

Scroll To See More Images

Even if you’re a professional makeup artist or hair stylist, there is a slew of annoying beauty mishaps that even the most well-trained hands find inevitable. From eyeshadow fallout to a smudged manicure, there are plenty of debacles that may seem petty, but are downright frustrating. While there’s certainly no shortage of over-the-top, gimmicky beauty problem-solving products to be found these days, a lot of them aren’t actually useful. Frankly, I really don’t find butt and breast masks, mascaras equipped with rotating wands, or serum-lined exfoliating socks to be all that compelling.

With that being said, the pains of applying false lashes, or applying foundation in the bathroom only to discover a stark line of demarcation upon stepping out into natural light can ruin your entire look and well, your entire day. However, there are some innovative beauty tools and products on the market which, despite coming across as outright bizarre and downright unnecessary, actually really help make your beauty routine a heck of a lot easier. Many of the product discoveries I’ve stumbled upon are also not just beauty fixers, but they’re also game-changers for low-maintenance (or lazy) beauty routines for those who don’t want to fuss over one more step and just don’t have the time.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Shadow Shields

Fallout is one of the most annoying issues to deal with when it comes to applying makeup, and these affordable shields make the ever-challenging smokey eye a breeze. I’m not one to apply my complexion products last, and these allow me to follow my normal beauty work flow without destroying base in the process.

2. Londontown Kur Instant Smudge Fix

If you paint your own nails (and, even if you go to the salon for manis) most of us have experienced the dreaded smudge scenario on freshly polished nails. This genius polish allows you to instantly smooth out smudges and marks while the paint is still drying so you don’t have to re-do the entire nail.

3. Kedsum Lighted LED Makeup Compact

Lighting is essential when it comes to applying makeup, and when you’re on the go or travelling it’s not always easy to find. This genius little compact is designed with a double-sided mirror and features LED lights to help you nail your look in lighting.

4. DryZzZ Pillowcase For Wetheads

I know it’s a bad habit, but I shower in the evening before bed, which means that I often fall asleep with sopping wet hair. Naturally, this means I also wake up to a head of frizzy, unruly and kinked hair. This genius double-sided microfiber pillowcase is truly a miracle. The microfiber side quickly absorbs excess water, allowing your hair to dry faster while you get your beauty sleep. It’s seriously one of my favorite product discoveries of all time.

5. Kiss My Lash Mirror

If you’re a fan of false lashes, but haven’t quite mastered the art how to apply them without the hassle, this tri-fold mirror is exactly what’s missing from your vanity. It’s designed with three mirrors positioned at different angles allowing for you to get a full view for foolproof application. It also has a magnetic stand, so you can apply your falsies hands-free.