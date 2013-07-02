The Best Makeup Looks from Pretty Little Liars

If you’re anything like us, your Tuesday nights have been full of mystery, drama, and of course, some of the greatest beauty looks on TV—all thanks to the hit show “Pretty Little Liars.” With that in mind, we pulled together some of each character’s best beauty moments—both understated and bold—and chatted with the show’s lead makeup artist, Cindy Miguens, to get the scoop on the signature looks for Lucy Hale, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell, and Troian Bellisario on the show.

Aria: Her makeup look has gotten softer throughout the seasons and is what Miguens calls, “retro goth.” To channel a little bit of Aria, swipe on some eyeliner—like Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils—along your top lashes and on the outer corners of your bottom waterline. Keep your cheeks and lips soft but slightly flushed—Miguens often uses Stila Convertible Color in Poppy on her cheeks and a berry hue on her lips. As for Aria’s bold brows, they don’t need a lot of help from Miguens to look so perfect. She just uses a brow pencil—Diorshow Brow Styler Ultra-Fine Precision Brow Pencil—to fill in any spots here and there.

Spencer: For a classic look like Spencer’s, Miguens keeps it simple. “She’s the natural beauty,” she says. “Everything about her is soft.” For a feminine, girl next door look like Spencer’s, line your eyes slightly with brown eyeliner, add a hint of shimmer to your lids (Miguens uses Jouer Crème Eyeshadow in Cashmere), and a subtle tint to your lips. Try Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey—it’s one of Miguens’s standby lip products for Spencer.

Hannah: Out of the four Liars, Hannah tends to be more daring when it comes to her makeup—think brighter eyeliners and pink lips, but she’s also gotten edgier throughout the seasons, says Miguens. For a look like Hannah’s, line your eyes with khol eyeliner, and go for a pink, coral, or strawberry hue on your lips. One of Miguens’s go to’s for Hannah: Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Color Balm in Woppin’ Watermelon.

Emily: If there’s just one way to describe Emily, “bronzed and beautiful” is definitely it. Her makeup’s all about gold, coral, and bronze colors and contouring, Miguens tells us. If you want to do a little contouring a la Emily, try using Amazing Cosmetics Bronzer or Benefit Hoola Bronzing Powder—they’re two of Miguens’s picks for this sporty gal. As for your lips, keep it natural with a swipe of a tinted lip balm.

More ‘Pretty Little Liars’ From Beauty High:

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Makeup Artist: “I Don’t Follow the Rules With Makeup”

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Hairstylist on How to Get Perfect Beach Waves, Hair Extensions and More

‘Pretty Little Liars’ Backstage Makeup Tips