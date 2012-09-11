Beauty Prep for a Fashion Week Show: Featuring Lindsey Calla

Fashion Week can take an exhausting toll on my beauty routine so I’m constantly trying to find new ways to prepare and get through a week filled with no sleep, bad eating habits, and terrible skin care upkeep. I’ve also tested out tons and tons of products and have finally found some key items that work wonders on weeks like this! Having lived through many fashion weeks, I’ve also gotten myself into a few routines that help save time and keep me looking photo ready at a moment’s notice.
Having the right clothing and accessories is always key but what I wear also changes my beauty routine. I’m a natural makeup girl but I find inspiration all over the streets of New York and at Fashion Week events. It can be really exhausting running between shows so a pre-fashion week blowout will end up saving me time in the end. Plus, it’s all about knowing the insider tricks to making you look bright eyed and ready for the action. Here are some of my favorites and a glimpse into what it takes to get ready for a Fashion Week show.
I have so many events and always need new clothes and before I focus on my beauty routine, I have to know what I’m going to want to wear. My hair and makeup depends on the color and style of my outfits.
Bold accessories are a Fashion Week must-have. Strong colors always grab the eye of street-style photographers and for fall I’m gravitating towards bright berry tones, like this DVF Mimosa Leather Pouch. The tortoise shell will make my Miu Miu sunnies carry over into fall perfectly and they are great to have to cover up a tired face.
Sometimes I don’t want to spend the time washing and blow drying my hair everyday, especially because it’s really long and thick so I rely on the affordable blowouts at DryBar to keep my hair fresh for a few days. It’s all about wrapping the hair with a big round brush and creating big waves and volume.
I am obsessed with Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream. It’s a product that actually works and makes my hair super shiny without weighing it down. And who doesn’t love a glass of champagne to calm some fashion week nerves?! I had a big presentation to give after the blowout and I walked in feeling confident and polished.
I’m not a huge lipstick person but I saw a girl at a blogger conference apply this gorgeous shade of red and it looked so refined and fabulous. Finding the right shade of red is all about knowing your skin tone and what looks best and once you find it, it should brighten your whole face up!
My biggest issue is undereye circles. It’s part hereditary and part due to living a stressful lifestyle in a congested city. I try to eat well and sleep as much as possible but sometimes I need some extra help and the Clinique 'Even Better Eyes' Dark Circle Corrector works wonders.
I used to keep a Boo Boo Buddy in the freezer to put on my under eyes in the mornings but the steel tip on this product actually has the same effect! It’s cooling and depuffs and I also like that this eye product has light reflecting particles that diminish the appearance of circles. I like to dab it on straight with the applicator.. No fingers needed!
The applicator has an ice cold touch as soon as you put it on and you can feel immediately your skin tighten up and constrict. The shape of the applicator follows the natural contour of your under eye making application flawless and its the perfect size and shape to massage and apply without hitting the more sensitive part of your eyes.
Fall stays warm enough to keep wearing open toe shoes so that means that it’s time to transition my toe nail polish from bright, fun summery colors to deep, rich fall colors. Burgundy is on the top of my list this year! This one is OPI Malaga Wine.
