Beauty Prep for a Fashion Week Show: Featuring Lindsey Calla

Fashion Week can take an exhausting toll on my beauty routine so I’m constantly trying to find new ways to prepare and get through a week filled with no sleep, bad eating habits, and terrible skin care upkeep. I’ve also tested out tons and tons of products and have finally found some key items that work wonders on weeks like this! Having lived through many fashion weeks, I’ve also gotten myself into a few routines that help save time and keep me looking photo ready at a moment’s notice.

Having the right clothing and accessories is always key but what I wear also changes my beauty routine. I’m a natural makeup girl but I find inspiration all over the streets of New York and at Fashion Week events. It can be really exhausting running between shows so a pre-fashion week blowout will end up saving me time in the end. Plus, it’s all about knowing the insider tricks to making you look bright eyed and ready for the action. Here are some of my favorites and a glimpse into what it takes to get ready for a Fashion Week show.

